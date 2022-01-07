Happy Birthday, Blue!

Blue Ivy telling her parents to stop clapping for Camila is how I know we would be friends. pic.twitter.com/CtlqizsUSY — Keaton “Quítôn” Hillman (@KeatonOhKneel) January 29, 2018

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate cultural icon Blue Ivy Carter who turns TEN today as the greatest (and richest) celebrity kiddo alive.

Happy 10th birthday to Grammy Award winning rapper, singer, dancer, writer, producer, PHD candidate, Marvel superhero, manager, publicist, real estate agent and hairstylist Blue Ivy Carter. May your golden billionaire foot never leave these haters necks. pic.twitter.com/p3K762JEWC — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) January 7, 2022

Blessed with iconic genes, she refuses let us breathe while building her budding empire, training her mother’s dance squad and shifting the culture with her every power move.

“Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight-year-old,” said Beyoncé in a rare interview with Vogue last year. “My best advice is to love them harder than ever. I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them. Blue saw some of the reactions to the ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video, as well as some of the videos from the philanthropic work I’ve done this year. When I tell her I’m proud of her, she tells me that she’s proud of me and that I’m doing a good job. It’s teeeeeew much sweetness. She melts my heart. I believe the best way to teach them is to be the example.”

At 10, she’s already THAT girl who became the youngest recipient of a BET Award and a Grammy-winner for her role in the melanin-kissed “Brown Skin Girl” video.

“My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin . I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready…” captioned Mama Tina under a pic of her standing next to an all grown up Blue Ivy

What’s your fave Blue Ivy moment? Tell us down below and peep her funniest meme moments (so far) on the flip.