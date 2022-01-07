Bossip Video
Happy Birthday, Blue!

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate cultural icon Blue Ivy Carter who turns TEN today as the greatest (and richest) celebrity kiddo alive.

Blessed with iconic genes, she refuses let us breathe while building her budding empire, training her mother’s dance squad and shifting the culture with her every power move.

“Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight-year-old,” said Beyoncé in a rare interview with Vogue last year.

“My best advice is to love them harder than ever. I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them.

Blue saw some of the reactions to the ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video, as well as some of the videos from the philanthropic work I’ve done this year. When I tell her I’m proud of her, she tells me that she’s proud of me and that I’m doing a good job. It’s teeeeeew much sweetness. She melts my heart. I believe the best way to teach them is to be the example.”

At 10, she’s already THAT girl who became the youngest recipient of a BET Award and a Grammy-winner for her role in the melanin-kissed “Brown Skin Girl” video.

“My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin . I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready…” captioned Mama Tina under a pic of her standing next to an all grown up Blue Ivy

What’s your fave Blue Ivy moment? Tell us down below and peep her funniest meme moments (so far) on the flip.

“Blue Ivy telling her parents to stop clapping for Camila is how I know we would be friends” – Blue had Camila SHOOK

“This photo of Blue Ivy is the funniest photo I’ve ever seen on the internet” – Top 3 Blue moment ever

“When you heard your mom’s album and been feeling some type of way towards your dad ever since” – that fist!

“”Fix your face before I take you in the bathroom and fix it for you.” #VMAs” – Bey was not playing with Blue

A meme worth framing

“Blue Ivy looking like she just got thrown out the club” – CLASSIC

“Blue Ivy clutched her purse because she know sis is known for stealing” – now, see…

“Blue Ivy out here bidding $19,000 for art. *cries in poorness* – whew!

“Blue Ivy: “doitlooklikeiwasleftoff444” – Blue is the realest

“Blue Ivy looking down at the world” – we would too if we were Blue

“Blue Ivy really did her thing with all the choreography. #HOMEcoming” – ayeeee

