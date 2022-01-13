Two more weddings happened on #MAFS and both included Black grooms that were stunned by their beautiful brides.

On Wednesday’s episode of Married At First Sight season 14 viewers finally saw the moment when two Bostonian couples tied the knot in front of friends and family.

First up were Michael and Jasmina.

As previously reported Jasmina, 29, is a super stunning early childhood education teacher who was matched with 28-year-old Michael, a family-oriented personal trainer who has tried all the dating apps but with no substantial results.

After weeks of waiting viewers finally saw them meet and marry as strangers although Jasmina had hangups before and DURING the wedding.

“I’m so nervous, I’m so scared,” said Jasmina before meeting her husband for the first time.

Will Jasmina’s cold feet keep her from getting #MarriedAtFirstSight? Find out tomorrow night with a brand-new episode of #MAFS at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/DFW1KzQYdQ — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 11, 2022

The nervous bride shed tears while walking down the aisle but luckily that didn’t deter her husband who dropped a “wow” when he saw her for the first time and later called her a “Black Barbie.”

Could this be love at first sight for Michael and Jasmina? 🤞🥰 #TweetOfTheWeek #MAFS pic.twitter.com/8czbOQiItj — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 13, 2022

After Jasmina shook off her nerves she recited EPIC vows that included promises to “always make her husband feel wanted, valued and heard” and the quirky cutie dropped the mic [the paper her vows were written on] and jumped the broom with her new husband.

The duo then happily strutted down the aisle while holding hands.

Couples who strut together, stay together 😂 #MAFS pic.twitter.com/Sm3AhHQ2FS — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 13, 2022

SO SWEET!

Viewers are now rooting for the couple that includes an already smitten Michael and a “little spark” feeling Jasmina.

I’m 100% team Michael and Jasmina tho. I hope they give me Woody and Imani black love goodness. #MAFSBoston pic.twitter.com/Xe59h0BqKA — The Favorite 🖤 (@MuvaLowe) January 13, 2022

Ahhh I like Jasmina and Michael more than I thought I would! #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/qN9sbZDkk8 — From the Fryer (@FromtheFryer) January 13, 2022

Jasmina is feeling a little spark and that's all we can ask for at this stage in the marriage #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/Qls3xr7mX4 — BROTHER DAN'S BLOWOUT (SEXSI) (@MAFSMama) January 13, 2022

…but Michael might need to brush up on his Marvel movies lest he be Thanos-snapped back to single life.

“You don’t watch Marvel?!” asked Jasmina while the two discussed movies and TV shows after tying the knot.

Tighten up, “Grandpa” Mike, and watch some Marvel movies with your new wife!

That’s not all that happened however, viewers finally saw Isaac Olajuwon and Katina meet and marry as strangers.

