Two more weddings happened on #MAFS and both included Black grooms that were stunned by their beautiful brides.
On Wednesday’s episode of Married At First Sight season 14 viewers finally saw the moment when two Bostonian couples tied the knot in front of friends and family.
First up were Michael and Jasmina.
As previously reported Jasmina, 29, is a super stunning early childhood education teacher who was matched with 28-year-old Michael, a family-oriented personal trainer who has tried all the dating apps but with no substantial results.
After weeks of waiting viewers finally saw them meet and marry as strangers although Jasmina had hangups before and DURING the wedding.
“I’m so nervous, I’m so scared,” said Jasmina before meeting her husband for the first time.
Will Jasmina’s cold feet keep her from getting #MarriedAtFirstSight? Find out tomorrow night with a brand-new episode of #MAFS at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/DFW1KzQYdQ
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 11, 2022
The nervous bride shed tears while walking down the aisle but luckily that didn’t deter her husband who dropped a “wow” when he saw her for the first time and later called her a “Black Barbie.”
Could this be love at first sight for Michael and Jasmina? 🤞🥰 #TweetOfTheWeek #MAFS pic.twitter.com/8czbOQiItj
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 13, 2022
After Jasmina shook off her nerves she recited EPIC vows that included promises to “always make her husband feel wanted, valued and heard” and the quirky cutie dropped the mic [the paper her vows were written on] and jumped the broom with her new husband.
The duo then happily strutted down the aisle while holding hands.
Couples who strut together, stay together 😂 #MAFS pic.twitter.com/Sm3AhHQ2FS
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 13, 2022
SO SWEET!
Viewers are now rooting for the couple that includes an already smitten Michael and a “little spark” feeling Jasmina.
I’m 100% team Michael and Jasmina tho. I hope they give me Woody and Imani black love goodness. #MAFSBoston pic.twitter.com/Xe59h0BqKA
— The Favorite 🖤 (@MuvaLowe) January 13, 2022
Ahhh I like Jasmina and Michael more than I thought I would! #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/qN9sbZDkk8
— From the Fryer (@FromtheFryer) January 13, 2022
Jasmina is feeling a little spark and that's all we can ask for at this stage in the marriage #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/Qls3xr7mX4
— BROTHER DAN'S BLOWOUT (SEXSI) (@MAFSMama) January 13, 2022
…but Michael might need to brush up on his Marvel movies lest he be Thanos-snapped back to single life.
“You don’t watch Marvel?!” asked Jasmina while the two discussed movies and TV shows after tying the knot.
Tighten up, “Grandpa” Mike, and watch some Marvel movies with your new wife!
That’s not all that happened however, viewers finally saw Isaac Olajuwon and Katina meet and marry as strangers.
Hit the flip for more on that.
On the latest episode of #MAFS, an emotional Olajuwon met his bride Katina and he was blown away by her beauty.
As previously reported the former playboy, 29, is ready to change his ways and told the experts that he’s not only hanging up his jersey but retiring his previous F-boy alias; Isaac.
He’s been matched with Katina, 30, a reformed party girl who took a two-year break from dating to find herself and has an aversion to men who play games.
On Wednesday viewers watched as Olajuwon was hit with nerves while preparing to meet his bride. He openly wept in front of his family before walking down the aisle to meet his wife sight unseen.
Viewers chimed in with thoughts and alleged that Olajuwon wasn’t crying because of nerves, but because of an impending funeral for Isaac.
Olajuwon crying because Isaac is facing the playboy death penalty. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSBoston pic.twitter.com/78ZNFINug5
— Soja Boy’s Groupie Club (@JayDaSmiff) January 13, 2022
Lmaoooooo not Olajuwon crying these crocodile tears. His player lifestyle just flashed before his eyes! #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/6v1npq7CkM
— Angela Katrina (@AngelaKatrina) January 13, 2022
Olajuwon out here crying? You wasn’t crying when you was living in your truth as Issac 😂😂😂😂🙄🙄🙄🙄#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/tL4SS3DbbP
— Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) January 13, 2022
When he DID see her, however, Olajuwon was stunned by her beauty and said “whoa” as his bride walked to meet him. “I can’t stop looking at you, you are beautiful,” said a smitten Olajuwon before asking his bride for affirmation about his looks.
Katina looks beautiful 😍 and Olajuwon is pressed! “Whoa” As he should be 🙄🤣🤣 #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/VbsJ8OPlP8
— Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) January 13, 2022
“I hope you like what you see, you didn’t say nothing,” said Olajuwon. Katina then told him he was “handsome” and complimented his tux.
Cringey or cute? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/OvajZGjKQb
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 13, 2022
The two who are clearly attracted to each other then exchanged vows and kissed. Olajuwon also dropped down on one knee to propose while they were at the altar.
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 13, 2022
And while viewers enjoyed the happy moments, they also expressed doubts about the two and noted that Katina seemed a bit overwhelmed by her husband’s energy. After getting hitched, Olajuwon babbled about his hopes for their marriage and pledged to protect his wife while downing champagne. He also asked for another kiss while breaking up some awkward silence.
Katina then openly admitted that her husband was a “bit much” for her and hoped she’d be able to keep up.
Not only is Olajuwon doing the most but he’s is talking waaaay too much, Katina looking at him like shut up #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/HpWWk6OceI
— DD (@DivaDebbs) January 13, 2022
Katina seems unimpressed and unenthused. Sorry, Olajuwon. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/Mi9Lr0pPI3
— Snatched Edges (@ImaniComedy) January 13, 2022
Do YOU think these two are a good match or should we buckle our seatbelts for a rocky road?
