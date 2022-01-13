Bossip Video
Two more weddings happened on #MAFS and both included Black grooms that were stunned by their beautiful brides.

On Wednesday’s episode of Married At First Sight season 14 viewers finally saw the moment when two Bostonian couples tied the knot in front of friends and family.

First up were Michael and Jasmina.

As previously reported Jasmina, 29, is a super stunning early childhood education teacher who was matched with 28-year-old Michael, a family-oriented personal trainer who has tried all the dating apps but with no substantial results.

After weeks of waiting viewers finally saw them meet and marry as strangers although Jasmina had hangups before and DURING the wedding.

“I’m so nervous, I’m so scared,” said Jasmina before meeting her husband for the first time.

The nervous bride shed tears while walking down the aisle but luckily that didn’t deter her husband who dropped a “wow” when he saw her for the first time and later called her a “Black Barbie.”

 

After Jasmina shook off her nerves she recited EPIC vows that included promises to “always make her husband feel wanted, valued and heard” and the quirky cutie dropped the mic [the paper her vows were written on] and jumped the broom with her new husband.

The duo then happily strutted down the aisle while holding hands.

SO SWEET!

 

Viewers are now rooting for the couple that includes an already smitten Michael and a “little spark” feeling Jasmina.

…but Michael might need to brush up on his Marvel movies lest he be Thanos-snapped back to single life.

“You don’t watch Marvel?!” asked Jasmina while the two discussed movies and TV shows after tying the knot.

 

 

Tighten up, “Grandpa” Mike, and watch some Marvel movies with your new wife!

That’s not all that happened however, viewers finally saw Isaac Olajuwon and Katina meet and marry as strangers.

Hit the flip for more on that.

 

On the latest episode of #MAFS, an emotional Olajuwon met his bride Katina and he was blown away by her beauty.

Married At First Sight Boston, MAFS, Married At First Sight

Source: Courtney Hizey Photography / Kinetic Content

As previously reported the former playboy, 29, is ready to change his ways and told the experts that he’s not only hanging up his jersey but retiring his previous F-boy alias; Isaac. 

He’s been matched with Katina, 30, a reformed party girl who took a two-year break from dating to find herself and has an aversion to men who play games.

On Wednesday viewers watched as Olajuwon was hit with nerves while preparing to meet his bride. He openly wept in front of his family before walking down the aisle to meet his wife sight unseen.

Viewers chimed in with thoughts and alleged that Olajuwon wasn’t crying because of nerves, but because of an impending funeral for Isaac.

When he DID see her, however, Olajuwon was stunned by her beauty and said “whoa” as his bride walked to meet him. “I can’t stop looking at you, you are beautiful,” said a smitten Olajuwon before asking his bride for affirmation about his looks.

“I hope you like what you see, you didn’t say nothing,” said Olajuwon. Katina then told him he was “handsome” and complimented his tux.

 

 

The two who are clearly attracted to each other then exchanged vows and kissed. Olajuwon also dropped down on one knee to propose while they were at the altar.

 

 

And while viewers enjoyed the happy moments, they also expressed doubts about the two and noted that Katina seemed a bit overwhelmed by her husband’s energy. After getting hitched, Olajuwon babbled about his hopes for their marriage and pledged to protect his wife while downing champagne. He also asked for another kiss while breaking up some awkward silence.

Katina then openly admitted that her husband was a “bit much” for her and hoped she’d be able to keep up.

 

Do YOU think these two are a good match or should we buckle our seatbelts for a rocky road?

 

https://twitter.com/MAFSLifetime/status/1481454831604621313/photo/1

 

