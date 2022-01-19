Bossip Video

The Sha’Carri Richardson doc Sub Eleven Seconds Executive Produced By Virgil Abloh gets its first trailer ahead of the premiere at Sundance 2022.

Sha’Carri Richardson has a new short film on the horizon called Sub Eleven Seconds.

The short film was shot on location during the U.S.A track and field Olympic Trials in June of 2021. The film was commissioned and produced by Architecture Films, the independent film collective founded by the late Virgil Abloh, Mahfuz Sultan, and Chloe Sultan. The film was directed by award-winning artist and filmmaker Bafic.

“Sub Eleven Seconds is a poetic imagining of the quest of Sha’Carri Richardson, a young track & field athlete, to achieve her dream of qualifying for the Olympic Games. Sprinting the 100-meter dash is one of the most expressive feats a human being can attempt; what is it like to spend years of one’s life dedicated to clocking the shortest conceivable time? A rumination on time, loss, and hope, Sub Eleven Seconds distills the proverbial “10,000 hours” along Sha’Carri’s path to master her craft, as she seeks to run the 100-meter dash in under 11 seconds on the world’s stage.” – Blackfilm.com

The film will be one of fifty-nine short films to debut during the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Sundance received over 10,374 submissions for short films, just to give an idea of how many films Sha’Carri’s short film prevailed against.

You can watch the first trailer for the short film documentary below.