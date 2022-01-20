Bossip Video

“Pastor DeVon, who!?!?!”

Harlem star Meagan Good is looking quite unbothered following her recent divorce from Pastor DeVon Franklin. The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram this week where she showed off her snatched body and shared an inspirational message to fans.

“ʙᴇ ᴘʀᴏᴜᴅ ᴏғ ʜᴏᴡ ʏᴏᴜ’ᴠᴇ ʙᴇᴇɴ ʜᴀɴᴅʟɪɴɢ ᴛʜᴇsᴇ ʟᴀsᴛ ғᴇᴡ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜs. ᴛʜᴇ sɪʟᴇɴᴛ ʙᴀᴛᴛʟᴇs ʏᴏᴜ’ᴠᴇ ғᴏᴜɢʜᴛ, ᴛʜᴇ ᴍᴏᴍᴇɴᴛs ʏᴏᴜ ʜᴀᴅ ᴛᴏ ʜᴜᴍʙʟᴇ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ, ᴛʜᴇ ᴛɪᴍᴇs ʏᴏᴜ’ᴠᴇ ᴡɪᴘᴇᴅ ʏᴏᴜʀ ᴏᴡɴ ᴛᴇᴀʀs,” she captioned a photo of her sculpted physique. “ᴄᴇʟᴇʙʀᴀᴛᴇ ʏᴏᴜʀ sᴛʀᴇɴɢᴛʜ,” Good added.

Earlier this week, the Think Like A Man alum sent the internet into shambles when she posted a few cheeky flicks of herself enjoying a fun night out at a Rams game. The newly single celeb wore a cute jersey that bore the words “Ms. Good If Ya Nasty,” on the back.

Good also changed her Instagram bio from “Meag G, Mrs. Franklin~If Ya Nasty” to “Meag G, Ms. Good ~If Ya Nasty.”

Ok, Meag! That’s how you feel?

Social media watchdogs flocked to their accounts to comment on the star’s single and ready-to mingle behavior.

“Not Meagan Good announcing her return to the streets,” wrote one social media goer on Twitter.

Another person replied:

“Meagan Good said she has been released from the shackles.”

While a third user mentioned actresses Lisa Bonet and Ryan Destiny, who both recently announced their divorces.

“Lisa Bonet, Meagan Good, and Ryan destiny said let’s go girls….” the user wrote.

Social media detectives were also surprised to see Ms. Good repost a tweet from Gospel rapper Lecrae, denouncing some of the unsavory parts of Christianity.

“Once upon a time, I thought I was done with Christianity. But the reality was I was just done with the institutional, corporatized, gentrified, politicized, culturally exclusive version of it,” the tweet read.

Good, who was married to devout Christian, Pastor DeVon Franklin, for nine years prior to her divorce, has spoken candidly in the past about her views on some of the unholy aspects of Christianity. While speaking to D.L. Hughley in 2019, Good admitted that she wasn’t a big fan of going to church because of the criticism she would often receive from a few self-proclaimed Christians.

“I do [go to church]. Not all the time though, because, if I’m being completely honest, my experience with some church folks has not been that positive,” she explained. “It’s unfortunate because we’re supposed to be the biggest lovers. And it’s like, even if you disagree with someone or you don’t think what they’re doing is right, you’re supposed to mind your own business and pray for that person,” Good continued. “Other times, you’re supposed to correct in love if that’s what God told you to do. And there was no correction in love. It was like a complete assault.”

Earlier this month, the California native gushed about transitioning into a new phase of her life following her big divorce.

“Projects that I prayed for, just health transitions, just taking a moment to really take everything in and get myself, my spirit, my soul ready for 40,” Good said during an interview on The Real. “It’s been a whirlwind with the show and the movies. It’s crazy. It’s a blessing.”

Good shared that she decided to quit drinking so that she could “really focus on therapy and dive into some things” that she hadn’t spoken about “publicly” in the past.

“I really need to deal with these things and just sit down and dig in and be really intentional about this next season and this next act of my life,” she added.

Check out her full interview with The Real below.

What do you think about Meagan Good’s return to the streets? Sound off in the comments!