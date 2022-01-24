Bossip Video

Baby it’s cold outside! But RihRih’s outfit was so fire, maybe she managed to stay warm despite going barelegged and rocking open-toe sandals…

The Bajan beauty stepped out Saturday in an oversized Martine Rose soccer jersey, red parka, Amina Muaddi heels and pricey $705 Miu Miu ski gloves.

Her boo ASAP Rocky was by her side making sure she stayed steady in her heels, but most of the social media comments that we saw continued the speculation that the singer is expecting. One comment we saw read, “Just show that belly girl!” Another said, “Can she just annouce the pregnancy already 😂😂😂😂? I’m tired of the winter coats with sandals😂.”

It’s hard to say for sure, but if that baby has cravings they’re being well fed! The superstar couple was photographed leaving dinner at Peasant Restaurant on Elizabeth Street in Little Italy. Sounds yummy to us!

We love how he’s being so attentive and watching her every step. Such a considerate boo, riiight?

If she is expecting, how far along do you think she is?

We know she told us to stay out of her uterus BUT we just can’t resist. This kid will be the drippiest liddo kiddo in diapers riiight?!

Just let us know when y’all open up the RihRih/Rocky baby registry. We know we may not have the coins of some of their celebrity friends but we’re happy to chip in on some diapers.