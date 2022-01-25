Bossip Video

Finally!

After days of silence and outcry from angry fans, a Real Housewife of Salt Lake City has been axed over her racist social media posts.

Jennie Nguyen has been fired after just one season of #RHOSLC. The news comes via a statement from Bravo that confirmed that the one-season housewife has been booted from the franchise. Bravo also noted that they “failed” to “take appropriate action” in a timely manner and pledged to do better.

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ reads an official statement from Bravo. Related Stories #RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Reacts To The Jennie Nguyen #RHOSLC Racism Controversy—‘Reflection Needs To Be Done OFF This Platform’

#RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Says She’s ‘Infuriated’ By Jennie Nguyen’s Rancidly Racist Posts, ‘Stands Up’ For Black Husband & Black Sons “We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

WELP!

The news comes after Bravo boss/ Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen called Nguyen’s comments “disgusting” and said that “multiple talks were happening.”

As previously reported Nguyen trended on Twitter last week after racist Facebook posts she shared in 2020 resurfaced. In them, she made several disparaging and racist remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement “thugs” and “Black-on-Black” crime. At least one post also “joked” about running over “rioters” and another from Nguyen mocked people who want an apology or reparations for slavery.

You can see them for yourself here.

Good riddance, you won’t be missed.