Bossip Video

A Real Housewife of Potomac whose been called a”disaster on Twitter” is weighing in on a fellow housewife whose social media has made headlines.

Candiace Dillard is known to ruffle fan feathers with her stinging disses on and off camera, and on Sunday, she weighed in on Jennie Nguyen’s recently resurfaced racist Facebook posts.

As previously reported the Real Housewife of Salt Lake City apologized for posts filled with disparaging and racist remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement and “Black-on-Black” crime.

Some Bravolebrities including Nguyen’s costar Jen Shah have spoken out to denounce the racism, and now it’s Candiace Dillard’s turn.

According to Candiace, “everyone deserves a second chance to learn and grow”—but not in the public eye, nor on Bravo’s platform.

“I know what it feels like to have to look at one’s self in the mirror and grapple with hurtful things I have said,” tweeted Candiace. “What I also know is that everyone deserves a chance to learn and grow. “Jennie must be willing to first acknowledge that there is a bias and do the work — whether organically or intentionally — of unlearning. This is not something she can do in the public eye and the BIPOC her bigoted views target will not let her,” she added. Willing or not, reflection needs to be done away from this platform. We do not deserve to be triggered by the presence of someone who justified unlawful killings of Black people just over one year ago in our spaces.”

In case you can’t read between the lines, Candiace said in a politically correct; “FIRE HER” and let Jennie “reflect” elsewhere.

Do you agree? We definitely do.

Candiace’s comments come after she personally faced a social media scandal in August of 2020 when old homophobic tweets of hers resurfaced. In a lengthy statement, Candiace said she was “truly sorry” for her transgressions while noting that she lacked judgment and consideration.

And while Candiace is speaking out on Jennie, several Bravo watchers are wondering why the network has been so silent. Mind you, when Real Housewife of Atlanta Kenya Moore wore a native American headdress Halloween costume, the network SWIFTLY spoke out and took action. Remember that?

Regarding Jennie however, Bravo has yet to release such a statement.

While not a full statement, Bravo boss Andy Cohen called Jennie’s comments “disgusting” and said that “multiple talks are happening.”

Oh really? Sounds like Jennie Nguyen’s well on her way to becoming a one-season housewife.

What do YOU think about Candiace’s response to the Jennie Nguyen posts?