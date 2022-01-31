‘Kings Of Napa’ Exclusive: Dana Lands A Magazine Cover, But Will His Egotistical Attitude Drive The Family Further Apart

It’s an all new week, which means a brand new episode of “Kings Of Napa” is coming to OWN.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip of “Kings Of Napa,” for your viewing pleasure! On Tuesday’s new episode of “Kings Of Napa,” the family comes together to support Dana after he’s chosen for a magazine feature with Asset Makers, but during Dana’s magazine shoot, he snubs his mom, sister, and wife, while embracing his Aunt Melanie to join him on the cover of Asset Makers!

Check out the clip below:

Dang Dana definitely knows how to hold a grudge. Are you surprised he’s acting like this toward his mom and wife? August at least seems to be giving him lots of space. Do you guys think they’ll manage to work things out without the shoot turning into a whole disaster?

Here’s a little hint of what else to expect from the episode:

A mishap during an interview threatens to expose family drama.

EEK! That doesn’t sound good AT ALL. We’re dying to know what the mishap is. What do you think happens? The anticipation is killing us. The episode was written by Evelyn Yves & Kayla Westergard-Dobson and directed by Winnifred Jong.

Tune in for the new episode of “Kings of Napa” Tuesday, February 1 at 8/7c, only on OWN.

Have you been keeping up with “Kings of Napa”? We’re honestly loving the drama. It’s like a Black “Dynasty.” Who are your favorite characters? How can you not love August and Dana? We’re big fans of Bridget too!