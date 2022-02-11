Bossip Video

Now, why would he put rap THAT???

Kanye West is still flustered amid his family feud with his ex Kim Kardashian and he’s expressing it in his latest song.

The frustrated father of four has taken a swipe at Kim on his new track “City Of Gods” touching on the recent family drama that went viral after Kanye put his ex on blast for not inviting him to their daughter Chicago’s birthday party. Kanye eventually pulled up to the party after blasting the situation online but he’s not over it — at all.

The track was released earlier today and features Alicia Keys, Kanye, and rapper Fivio Foreign. In the lyrics, Ye slammed Kim for not inviting him to his daughter Chicago’s birthday. In some clear shade at Kim, Kayne, 44, raps:

“They act like they love you, they don’t even like you. They throw a party, won’t even invite you. I seen the same thing happen to Michael.”

Kim wasn’t the only person to feel the wrath of Kanye’s feeling in his lyrics, he actually took a passionate jab at her boyfriend Pete Davidson while specifically calling out his job at SNL.

“Now it’s time to give ’em hell. Ask my staff, I pay ’em well. This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL (What?). When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival. They act like they love you, they don’t even like you.”

Kanye’s shade comes just days after he pleaded online for Kim to remove their 8-year-old daughter North West from TikTok, claiming she was ignoring his concern over her being on the app. He also alleged Kim blocked his request for the kids to come to see his basketball team play in Chicago.

“I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY FOR 7 THOUSAND PEOPLE AND KIM IS STOPPING THAT HOW IS THIS JOINT CUSTODY?”

In the following days, Kanye cried out again writing “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER” while sharing recent photos of his four children in Vogue.