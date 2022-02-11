Get ready! Super Bowl LVI is quickly approaching and we can just smell those game-day wings cooking up as we speak!
This year, the Los Angeles Rams will face off the Cincinnati Bengals and the Half Time Show will be packed with a star-studded list of Hip-Hop icons. Rappers Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, along with R&B songstress Mary J. Blige, are joining Dr. Dre for an epic performance.
…. But do you know what’s even hotter than those crispy buffalo wings you’ll be scarfing down for Super Bowl Sunday? The beautiful wives and girlfriends of the NFL players themselves and, some of these stunning ladies will “sweep” you off your feet!
These are the women who hold it down for their baller boos off the field, cheering from the sidelines in support of the athletes and taking care of the family when their superstar hubbies and partners are busy at work.
In celebration of Super Bowl LVI, let’s take a closer look at the lucky women who are married and booed up to some of the NFL’s most valuable players, and remember, kickoff goes down this Sunday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Lauren “Lolo” Wood
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been blissfully booed up with Former Wild ‘N Out model Lauren “Lolo” Wood since 2019. The pair made their relationship Instagram official on her 27th birthday, The Sun notes. Now the stars are expecting their first child together.
Lolo broke the news on November 21, 2021, sharing sensual maternity photos of Beckham cradling her burgeoning baby bump.
“ILY” she captioned the sweet pic, and of course, the NFL star jumped into the comment section to show his boo some love too.
“Can’t wait baby!” he replied.
Months later in February, the star blessed fans with a few more sweet pics from her shoot, captioning the gallery on Instagram:
“Mom & Dad.”
OBJ is head over heels for Lolo and as the fitness trainer was celebrating her 28th birthday in March, the Baton Rouge native sent a special lovey-dovey shoutout to his longtime girlfriend.
“Thru thick and thin every day wit u has been a blessing. I kno that God has placed you in my life for a special reason, and excited about that adventure to find out why,” Beckham Jr. wrote alongside a series of photos of the pair.
“My favorite thing about us is US and no one or anything in this world can come between that. Happy glow day to my hipbone! I love u YUMI! Time to elevate!!,” he added.
Looks like love has touched down for these two!
Samaria Jefferson
Van Jefferson Jr. is a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams who played college football at Ole Miss ( University of Mississippi) and Florida before being chosen for the 2020 NFL Draft. He and his wife Samaria Jefferson, are high school sweethearts whose friendship eventually turned into a full-fledged romance. The two lovebirds share a 5-year-old daughter and they have a baby on the way. On Feb. 5, Jefferson, 25, sent out an adorable appreciation post in honor of his special gal.
“Thankful I’ve been able to share these moments with you since high school!” he wrote while sharing a few highlights from the Rams’ big win at the NFC Championship earlier this month.
Samaria, who has an Instagram account with over 8K followers, shared a sweet open letter about her 7-year long relationship with the 6’2 athlete following her pregnancy announcement in September.
“7 years ago, Sept 19, 2014, the day you asked me to be your girlfriend in high school. We went from being high school sweethearts, bringing our firstborn into the world, and then enduring what felt like the toughest, longest breakup,” she wrote underneath an emotional video announcing their second child.
“To 7 years later, and that 16-year-old HS girlfriend is now your wife AND mother to our second child together
I always knew you were my soulmate,” she continued. “The person God created for me. When we weren’t together, no matter how complete I felt within myself, it always felt like there was still a piece of me missing in you. I truly didn’t know how, when or if we’d ever even see the light again, but we left it to God. And He made a way. 7 is the number of completeness and perfection. And He made 2 of the most flawed people perfect for each other again. And He made my heart and my family complete again.”
The love is everlasting for this beautiful growing family, that’s for sure!
Lu Lu
Sony Michel is a prominent Los Angeles Rams running back for the NFL. He’s not married but he does have a girlfriend named Lu Lu, or “Lu,” as he affectionately refers to her as.
Not too much is known about his boo Lu but, it looks like she’s a busy entrepreneur. Lu is the proud owner of a thriving mobile skincare company called Luminous Esthetics. She’s been an esthetician for 6 years too!
Brandi Square
Damion and Brandi Square are absolutely adorable together, and they’ve been with one another for a long time. The 6′3 defensive tackle for the Bengals just recently celebrated his 33rd birthday and his wifey gave him a special mushy gushy shoutout for his big day.
“Happy Birthday to my Homie, Lover, Friend! I am so proud to do life with you. To watch you grow from age 19 has been such an experience,” she wrote.
Brandi continued: “I respect your grind, your drive, your love, your loyalty, your words of wisdom. I love your passion, your spirit, your soul. I’ll keep talking to you for hrs and hrs for years to come.”
Off the field, Brandi and Damion share two adorable children and the husband and wife run a non-profit organization called the Hip 2B Square Foundation which helps to give back to families in need.
Talk about a win-win!
Erica Donald
LA Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is married to stunning model Erica Donald. The lifelong lovers have a son, Aaric Donald, and two other children from Aaron’s previous relationship.
Aaron often documents his fun family adventures on his Youtube channel, giving fans a glimpse into his life as an NFL player and a devoted father.The NFL player also reportedly met Erica while she worked in community marketing for the Los Angeles Rams.
In addition to his bustling career with the Rams, Aaron co-owns a sports drink company called Ready Nutrition and Erica has modeled for big brands such as Buttah and Icon Swim.
Kayla M. Adeniji
Kayla M. Adeniji is the wife of Bengals offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji. The two tied the knot in June during an intimate outdoor ceremony and it sounds like Sunday’s big game is pushing back their honeymoon plans.
“First thing he said to me was, ‘We’re not going on our honeymoon, we’re going to the Super Bowl.’ If we have to push our honeymoon back for the Super Bowl that’s a pretty dang good reason,” Kayla captioned a sweet video of herself celebrating with her man. “It’s us babyyyyy. Let’s go to LA and finish this!!!!”
Kayla is a pretty and positive WAG who practices yoga and mindfulness and she’s also a style influencer who posts her outfits of the day. She’s also SUPER supportive of her NFL player hubby who she “loves to see smile.”
“Pure joy!!!!! This is what winning feels like🧡 You deserve this moment,” she captioned a recent post.
There’s certainly no foul in this loving relationship!
Alexandra Woods
Alexandra Woods is happily married to Rams wide receiver Robert Woods and she’s been with him throughout his nine-year NFL journey. The two tied the knot on July 7, 2018, and welcomed their daughter Shi Demi Woods in September.
“We have dreamt of this moment our entire lives & little you has far exceeded any expectation we’ve ever had.. perfection in every way,” Alexandra captioned a pic of their precious princess. “Carrying you for 9+ long months not knowing whether you were a boy or girl was so thrilling & well worth the wait. Honored to be chosen as the vessel to bring you earth-side.”
In addition to sharing beautiful photos of their daughter, Alexandra and Robert often share stunning photos of them living their best lives amid lavish digs.
Kayla Phillips (Allegedly)
Rams Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson is allegedly booed up with Instagram model Kayla Phillips, and we say allegedly because it doesn’t look like these two have any photos together on social media. Hopefully, their romance is still going strong.
Phillips is a songwriter, according to her Instagram. Living A lot notes that the two met through social media several years ago and in 2015, they welcomed their first son. The couple expanded their family in 2018, welcoming a second adorable son into the world. At one point, Jackson proposed to Phillips, but it’s unclear as to whether the couple actually made it down the aisle.
Megan Denise
It was the relationship that made headlines.
Von Miller is an outside linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams, who previously dated Megan Denise. The thicker than a Snicker model, who is also a licensed esthetician and actress, began dating Von Miller in 2018. The couple was openly romantic on social media and in public. On one occasion, Miller was pictured on social media licking honey off Denise’s luscious body. The reason the couple parted remains a mystery, but Megan still sports a “Vonny” tattoo on her breast, a dedication to her ex.
Sadly, the pair’s relationship turned sour after the birth of their first and only child together. The model exposed a series of scathing texts in which he allegedly wished for Megan to have a miscarriage. Miller later replied to the allegations writing, “Fake news.”
It doesn’t look like there’s any chance of these two mending their relationship, but by the looks of her Instagram, Megan appears to be happy living life as a single mom.
