Samaria Jefferson View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samaria Jefferson (@samaria.jefferson) Van Jefferson Jr. is a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams who played college football at Ole Miss ( University of Mississippi) and Florida before being chosen for the 2020 NFL Draft. He and his wife Samaria Jefferson, are high school sweethearts whose friendship eventually turned into a full-fledged romance. The two lovebirds share a 5-year-old daughter and they have a baby on the way. On Feb. 5, Jefferson, 25, sent out an adorable appreciation post in honor of his special gal. “Thankful I’ve been able to share these moments with you since high school!” he wrote while sharing a few highlights from the Rams’ big win at the NFC Championship earlier this month. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Van Jefferson (@van_j12) Samaria, who has an Instagram account with over 8K followers, shared a sweet open letter about her 7-year long relationship with the 6’2 athlete following her pregnancy announcement in September. “7 years ago, Sept 19, 2014, the day you asked me to be your girlfriend in high school. We went from being high school sweethearts, bringing our firstborn into the world, and then enduring what felt like the toughest, longest breakup,” she wrote underneath an emotional video announcing their second child. “To 7 years later, and that 16-year-old HS girlfriend is now your wife AND mother to our second child together

I always knew you were my soulmate,” she continued. “The person God created for me. When we weren’t together, no matter how complete I felt within myself, it always felt like there was still a piece of me missing in you. I truly didn’t know how, when or if we’d ever even see the light again, but we left it to God. And He made a way. 7 is the number of completeness and perfection. And He made 2 of the most flawed people perfect for each other again. And He made my heart and my family complete again.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samaria Jefferson (@samaria.jefferson) The love is everlasting for this beautiful growing family, that’s for sure!