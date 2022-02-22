Bossip Video

WHERE IS THE BAM?!

Momma Dee is setting the record straight about her relationship with Shay Johnson.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star was slammed with criticism over the weekend after she attended Johnson’s gender reveal party following the reality star’s pregnancy announcement on social media.

Dee, 58, shared a few flicks from the event in her Instagram story, and in one video, the famous matriarch wrote:

“Oops. I’m a Glam Grand-Godmother” as she hugged the ex of her son, Lil Scrappy.

Now if you remember, things didn’t end too well between Shay and the “No Problems” hitmaker.

During her time with the franchise, Johnson became embroiled in a love triangle between Scrappy and his baby momma Erica Dixon. Things got kind of messy too, but it appears as though that’s water underneath the bridge now judging by Momma Dee’s recent outing—although fans think it’s a dig at Momma Dee’s daughter-in-law.

Unfortunately, some fans weren’t feeling Dee’s friendship with Johnson. Some social media goers even dubbed her “Messy Momma D.”

A fan asked:

“Momma Dee, why you is there?!”

While an Instagram user named @Davina__Pdcs wrote:

“It’s messy being that Shay was the side chick to her son. He’s married now. That entire situation was a mess. I haven’t seen anything celebrating of her with her actual grandchildren and their mother. Have you?”

Yikes!

If you can recall, Lil Scrappy’s mom and the rapper’s current wife Bambi whom Dee calls “The Bam” haven’t been on the best of terms, especially after Momma Dee spread that wild divorce rumor about the couple in Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop.

Bambi and Scrappy share three children together: 3-year-old son, Breeland, two-year-old daughter, Xylo, and their newborn daughter Cali, whom the couple welcomed back in July 2021.

One social media goer blasted Momma Dee on Bambi’s behalf saying:

“This is so disrespectful to Bam…Godmother or glam-ma, either way, this is tasteless.”

Following the outpour of backlash, Momma Dee, whose real name is Deborah Bryant, took to the comment section to defend herself.

“For those who have a negative comment, ME AND SHAY HAS BEEN FRIENDS LONG BEFORE HER AND MY SON HAVE DEALT WITH EACH OTHER,” she wrote, adding, “So we will always be mother and daughter #DoYouHearMe #AndInThatOrder.”

Well, this one seems complicated! What do you think? Is Momma Dee switching sides or do you think it’s cool that she remained friends with Shay even after her relationship with Scrappy? Hopefully, this doesn’t ruffle Bambi’s feather’s either.

Sound off in the comments.