Bossip Video

Black Woman Awarded $100,000 After Cop Pulls Gun On Her For Legally Carrying

We know this might sound crazy to some but…Black people have rights too! In fact, all the rights that are bestowed to Americans at large via the constitution, including the second amendment, also apply to those of us with melanin in our skin. If this is earth-shattering news to you, take a moment to let it marinate.

We preface this story with that fact because apparently, police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota (WTF is UP with that city??) don’t seem to grasp that fact that Black folks are allowed to own firearms insofar as we legally qualify (no felonies, no domestic violence charges, no certified mental illness). According to a report by REVOLT TV, a Black woman named Jenice Hodge has been awarded a $100,000 settlement stemming from a 2019 incident in which an officer threatened her life for legally exercising her rights.

Officer Calvin Pham conducted a traffic stop and informed Hodge that she was not wearing a seatbelt and she was on her phone while driving. Despite refuting those accusations, she cooperated with Pham’s request for his driver’s license. Upon retrieving said license, Hodge says she looked up to the muzzle of Pham’s service pistol pointed at her head and demands that she step out of her vehicle. Here’s what she told KSTP:

“I didn’t even have my driver’s license out of the sleeve and I had a gun pointed at my head. I was confused and scared, and I didn’t know what was going on.”

Why was Pham all of sudden so “afraid for his life”? Because he saw Jenice Hodge’s weapons carry license in her wallet as she was pulling out her driver’s license. We cannot make this isht up.

“I observed a card in her wallet that appeared to be an MN PERMIT TO CARRY, which made me believe that JENICE may have a gun,” it read.

Not a pistol. Not a rifle. Not a bazooka. He said he saw a small plastic card that gives Jenice Hodge the legal right to conceal an actual gun and this bum was ready to blow her head off.

“You didn’t see a firearm, you didn’t ask if I had a firearm, you just reacted to something that you see in my wallet,” she said.

Hodge was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license and marijuana possession. Both charges were dropped. Hodge then filed a civil lawsuit against the city for which she was awarded the $100,000 settlement. Pham was the fi-…”resigned” from the department. How convenient. Good riddance.