Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?

We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

The New Moon in Pisces on March 2nd, which compliments the spiritual energy of Jupiter in Pisces, coupled with Venus and Mars and Mercury moving into Aquarius during the same week, makes this week not only powerful for manifestations, but collectively we will all be coming online with more psychic gifts. Despite the chaos of the world stage we will be more open to love, communication and helping out our fellow man. What’s most important for every sign this week is to stay anchored in joy, lean away from all fear inducing events both familiar and foreign. Discovering and sticking to a meditation practice at this time will be key. Aquarians are known to be innovative, quirky and sometimes inauthentic. LOL. Take that how you want, but this is a great week to go deeply within and root around for what really makes you HAPPY and do it full speed ahead even if it’s a bit “weird.”

Alrighty, let’s get into these horoscopes!

CAPRICORN:

The esoteric will be tugging at your spirit this week and while that may irritate your "facts only please" nature, you'll find that if you lean into it (think yoga retreats, free journaling, ritual baths) that it really helps to anchor your emotions and energy which will be mega necessary in 2022.

BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of February 7 RED FLAG: You’re a bit more run down then you realize – up your wellness game- whatever that looks like for you. SWEET SPOT: Start one simple spiritual practice (that you truly enjoy) and stick to it for 30 days – soon you’ll find that you really really need it.

