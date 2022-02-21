Bossip Video

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?

We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week’s big astro news is the return of Pluto in Capricorn in the natal chart of the United States of America on Tuesday the 22nd. It has been in Capricorn since 2008. (Remember 2008???) This once-in-a-lifetime event will affect every financial aspect of the US, the globe, and the individual. We are also just entering Pisces while still dealing with both Venus and Mars in Capricorn creating a time of great clarity and releasing what doesn’t belong both within our romantic lives, our financial lives, and our spiritual lives.

On 2/22/22 you need to light a white or green or gold candle and write on a USD $5 bill exactly what you want going forward for your financial life. Sit with this candle for five minutes a day reciting out loud from your list. Once the candle is done burning take the bill and place it in a jar of honey and meditate with it by a small candle at least weekly. You should be adding new lists of what you want to the jar over time.

Alrighty, let’s get into these horoscopes!

CAPRICORN:

With Pluto, Mars and Venus in your natal sign you more than the others will be greatly impacted by this great return. Believe it or not this is a good thing – you can swiftly manifest more abundance and go deeper in your healing and rapidly clear old junk from your energetic memory. Learn to shadow journal this week, double check your financial goals and rest a lot. Red Flag: There will be some landmines for you over the next week or so but just staying focused on your goals will help you avoid most of them. Sweet Spot: You’re in a beautiful vortex for rapid manifestations. Definitely do the 2.22.22 ritual posted above.

