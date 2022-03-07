Bossip Video

For months now Kanye West has been very vocal about his feelings towards SNL’s Pete Davidson. Pete for the past months has been in a relationship with Ye’s wife and mother of his children Kim Kardashian. Kanye has been vocal his issues with Pete go beyond just his relationship with Kim, but also the jokes Pete made about Kanye from his SNL skits. In one skit in particular Pete made jokes about Kanye West’s mental health. Pete even went as far as saying Kanye’s mental health is “no excuse to act like a jackass.”

Play

Kanye has been on Pete’s head on Instagram for weeks and decided to relax a little when Kim said he was “making it a scary situation” for Pete. Last week however Kanye dropped the video for the song “Eazy” featuring The Game. In the claymation video, Kanye is seen holding Pete’s decapitated head and planting it in the ground like a flower.

Of course, some social media users took issue and complained and that prompted Ye to address the backlash.

Art is therapy just like this view art is protected as freedom of speech art inspires and simplifies the world Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended 🖤

In Kanye’s view, it’s just “art” so anyone else’s opinion is just a critique. Moreover, it sounds like he thinks that doesn’t change his intent which isn’t to be “harmful.”

The video seemed more playful to anyone who remembers Celebrity Deathmatch but we can understand how some could be offended. You can view Ye’s full Instagram post below.