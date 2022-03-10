Oh boy…

This week, during an interview on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, Lil Durk revealed why he decided to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend India Royale, and his answer sparked an intense debate on social media.

At first, the conversation started out pretty normal. The “Home Body” hitmaker gushed about his fiancée and recalled how she helped him transform from a “little boy” to a grown man. Durk showered India with praise for sticking beside him when he was at his “lowest.”

…But some listeners raised a few eyebrows when the show’s hosts, Gillie Da King and Wallo, asked the Chicago native to explain what REALLY made him get down on one knee and propose, and that’s when things took an unexpected turn.

“Everything about her, like being real, not cheating [made me do it],” the 29-year-old star replied, adding, “She ain’t been passed around. It was like her body count. That’s what really did it.”

YIKES!

Naturally, people instantly criticized the star for the comment, considering that you could say he has his own personal track record of being “passed around.” Durk is the father of six children; Angelo, Bella, Zayden, Du’mier, Skyler, and baby Williow, whom he welcomed with India in 2018, according to The Sun. The rapper’s other kiddos were all allegedly conceived by different women.

On Instagram, social media users lit into the “Still Trappin” rapper for the questionable remark.

“It’s the double standards for me,” one user wrote.

“You have 30 kids talking about body count,” commented another critic. Several other people echoed a similar statement.

While rising rapper Maliibu Miitch tried to sympathize with Durk’s theory:

“I think he’s talkin about bein passed around in tha industry …. I’m on that same timing too I don’t want no one that’s dealt with multiple ppl in this industry especially because I never dealt with anyone in it,” she replied under The Shade Room’s repost of the interview. “Its a small ass circle & everybody knows one another …. call me immature or w.e but I like my guys untouchable & unlink-able.”

Well…

Eventually, India caught wind of all of the ruckus regarding her man, and she didn’t seem bothered in the slightest about the body count comment. The Instagram model and influencer replied to an inquisitive Twitter-goer who was concerned that Durk did not mention anything about her “personality”, “loyalty” and “sacrifices” when asked about the proposal.

“Good thing he my man,” she barked back.

…..and just in case it wasn’t clear enough, the 26-year-old clarified her stance one more time for the people in the back.

“Idgaf what people think about my fiancé,” she tweeted. “That’s why he mine, get you one.”

Durk and India have been dating since 2017, although, the rapper was accused of cheating on more than one occasion. In December, Durk proposed to his sweetie in front of a sea of fans during the WGCI Jam in his hometown of Chicago, and for Valentines’s day 2022, he serenaded India with rose petals and balloons for the holiday.

You got to admit, he does love India to pieces!

So what’s your stance? Was Lil Durk’s comment absurd? Or was he glorifying his boo India in the proper way? Sound off in the comments.