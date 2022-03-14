Maralee Nichols is moving along quickly in her court battle against Tristan Thompson.

On March 4, the trainer filed papers in Los Angeles requesting a pretty penny in monthly child support for their 3-month-old son, Theo.

“With regard to child support, using Tristan’s income of $9.7 million alone and Maralee’s income of $0, Maralee at this time requests guideline monthly child support of $47,424,” court documents read, according to Us Weekly . She went on to request that the basketball player be ordered to pay her attorney fees, which exceed $1 million.

In the filing, they estimated Thompson’s monthly income to be at least $810,075, with Nichols claiming her expenses are $22,263 per month.

“Theo and I are living at a far depressed standard of living than Tristan,” she said in the docs.

Nichols went on to allege that before she gave birth, she spent more than $2,000 per month dining out and “expects these expenses will resume once Theo gets older and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.”

“I have made a tremendous effort to reduce my spending. Previously, my average month’s expenses for clothing were in excess of $5,000 a month,” she said, saying she now spends $3,500 per month on clothes.

Nichols also claimed she is living in an apartment with a roommate, while Thompson allegedly has not paid her any money yet and continues to live a “lavish celebrity lifestyle.”

To drive her point home, the new mom pointed to Jordan Craig, who shares 5-year-old son Prince with Tristan. She alleged in the papers that the model “is reportedly receiving at least $40,000 a month in child support from Tristan [and] leads a similarly high lifestyle, including living in a $3 million mansion in Los Angeles, driving multiple luxury vehicles, taking extravagant vacations and dressing her son in designer clothes at a young age.”