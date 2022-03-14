“With regard to child support, using Tristan’s income of $9.7 million alone and Maralee’s income of $0, Maralee at this time requests guideline monthly child support of $47,424,” court documents read, according to Us Weekly. She went on to request that the basketball player be ordered to pay her attorney fees, which exceed $1 million.
Maralee Nichols is moving along quickly in her court battle against Tristan Thompson.
On March 4, the trainer filed papers in Los Angeles requesting a pretty penny in monthly child support for their 3-month-old son, Theo.
In the filing, they estimated Thompson’s monthly income to be at least $810,075, with Nichols claiming her expenses are $22,263 per month.
“Theo and I are living at a far depressed standard of living than Tristan,” she said in the docs.
Nichols went on to allege that before she gave birth, she spent more than $2,000 per month dining out and “expects these expenses will resume once Theo gets older and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.”
“I have made a tremendous effort to reduce my spending. Previously, my average month’s expenses for clothing were in excess of $5,000 a month,” she said, saying she now spends $3,500 per month on clothes.
Nichols also claimed she is living in an apartment with a roommate, while Thompson allegedly has not paid her any money yet and continues to live a “lavish celebrity lifestyle.”
To drive her point home, the new mom pointed to Jordan Craig, who shares 5-year-old son Prince with Tristan. She alleged in the papers that the model “is reportedly receiving at least $40,000 a month in child support from Tristan [and] leads a similarly high lifestyle, including living in a $3 million mansion in Los Angeles, driving multiple luxury vehicles, taking extravagant vacations and dressing her son in designer clothes at a young age.”
News broke back in December 2021 that Nichols sued Thompson for child support after giving birth earlier that month. The athlete confirmed in January that he is the child’s father, saying in an Instagram Story, “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”
