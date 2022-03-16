Breakups are never easy…

Mimi Faust broke her silence following news of her and Ty Young calling off their second engagement. The Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta reality stars were initially engaged in 2020 and then split up for a few months. About two months ago, however, Ty popped the question for a second time and Mimi accepted.

If you missed it, followers of the couple found out they called it quits after a photo and video of Ty looking cozy with a former teammate, DiJonai Carrington, surfaced online. Ty let fans know that she is “single” via an Instagram post to clarify that she wasn’t cheating on Mimi.

Following Ty’s single declaration, Mimi opened up about the break-up in the comment section of The Shade Room. In her statement, Faust hinted about why things went left in their second engagement by saying that it was “ok to grow apart.”

It is imperative that when you say you are moving forward with your plans, life or goals .that those words are followed by action and led by passion. My friends, we all have grown in the last 2-3 years. New friends and old; they remain people that we learn from and share or life stories with.

Mimi closed out her message with kind words, wishing Ty “the best.”

In saying this I want to make sure that I wish Ty the best. Remember, we all grow and that is ok. It’s also ok to grow apart. Just respect.

Awww man. Mimi seems to be at peace with Ty’s decision to move on, despite giving her a “WCW” shout-out last week.

