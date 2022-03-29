Just a few weeks after giving some controversial “advice” to women in business, Kim Kardashian is clarifying her comments.
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty
Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum gave some condescending advice to women in business, telling them to “get your f****ing a** up and work” in a Variety profile. Unsurprisingly, the sound bite went completely viral, being met with heavy criticism on social media–especially since Kim K was already wealthy before working a day in her life.
Now, the SKIMS founder is addressing the comment in a sit-down interview for Good Morning America, utilizing every celebrity’s favorite response and saying the clip was taken out of context. Her interview will be included in an ABC Primetime Special on the Kardashian-Jenner family airing on April 6.
“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it,” she told GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts. “It became a sound bite really with no context. And that sound bite I came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you’re famous for being famous. And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”
Kim Shares The Advice She Meant To Give Women
Following her explanation, Kim went on to share the real advice that she says she meant to give during the interview.
“The advice that I would give is just that having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success,” Kardashian explained. “And you have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it’s easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media. And you can, if you put in a lot of really hard work.”
The reality star continued, explaining that she never intended to put women down with her original comment.
“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard,” Kim said. “I know that they do. It was taken out of context. But I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”
In her original comment, Kardashian did say that it “seems like nobody wants to work these days”–but she insists it simply came off wrong.
According to reports from PEOPLE
, a source says that Kardashian’s remark “was not a message directed at women” but “a statement in response to the notion that anyone with a reality show and social media following can be successful overnight — that it’s super easy what she did.”
The hour-long ABC Primetime Special on the Kardashian-Jenner family airs on April 6 at 8 p.m. ET.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.