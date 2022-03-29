Bossip Video

Just a few weeks after giving some controversial “advice” to women in business, Kim Kardashian is clarifying her comments.

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum gave some condescending advice to women in business, telling them to “get your f****ing a** up and work” in a Variety profile. Unsurprisingly, the sound bite went completely viral, being met with heavy criticism on social media–especially since Kim K was already wealthy before working a day in her life.

Now, the SKIMS founder is addressing the comment in a sit-down interview for Good Morning America, utilizing every celebrity’s favorite response and saying the clip was taken out of context. Her interview will be included in an ABC Primetime Special on the Kardashian-Jenner family airing on April 6.

“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it,” she told GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts. “It became a sound bite really with no context. And that sound bite I came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you’re famous for being famous. And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

