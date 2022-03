Following her explanation, Kim went on to share the real advice that she says she meant to give during the interview.

“The advice that I would give is just that having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success,” Kardashian explained. “And you have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it’s easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media. And you can, if you put in a lot of really hard work.”

The reality star continued, explaining that she never intended to put women down with her original comment. “It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard,” Kim said. “I know that they do. It was taken out of context. But I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

In her original comment, Kardashian did say that it “seems like nobody wants to work these days”–but she insists it simply came off wrong.

According to reports from PEOPLE , a source says that Kardashian’s remark “was not a message directed at women” but “a statement in response to the notion that anyone with a reality show and social media following can be successful overnight — that it’s super easy what she did.”