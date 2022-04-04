Did you watch?

Name a better duo than Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. You can’t #GRAMMYs

pic.twitter.com/kOKnTTtsFX — 〽️aleah (@seeya_maleah) April 4, 2022

Last night’s Beyoncé-less, Rihanna-less, Kanye-less Grammys had a sprinkle of everything: Silk Sonic‘s silky extravagance, Doja Cat scampering to stage from the ladies room, Jazmine Sullivan FINALLY receiving her long-overdue flowers, something called a SOJA winning Best Reggae Album, SZA wobbling around on crutches, and other shenanigans on the music’s biggest (and shiniest) night.

Some of the night’s buzziest performances included Justin Bieber, Giveon & Daniel Caesar smoothing things out with “Peaches,” Nas running through a medley of classics, Silk Sonic blessing us with the stone-cold groove that is “777,” and Lil Nas X vibing with BFF Jack Harlow.

The somewhat star-studded spectacle came just a week after a certain somebody did you-know-what at that other major awards show in a now infamous moment that didn’t seem to loom over the glitzy occasion.

In a night with so much going on, it was SZA’s crutches that stole the show and stirred up hilarious chaos across the internet.

i am now sza’s personal care taker pic.twitter.com/kIhlVgkZao — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 4, 2022

There also were some powerful speeches from stars like Jazmine Sullivan who took home 2 Grammys for Best R&B album (‘Heaux Tales’) and Best R&B Performance (‘Pick Up Your Feelings’).

“Heaux Tales ended up being a safe space for Black women to tell their stories, for us to learn from each other, laugh with each other, and not be exploited … shout out to all Black women who are just living their lives and being beautiful,” she said during her acceptance speech.

What was your fave moment from the 2022 Grammys? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the 2022 Grammys on the flip.