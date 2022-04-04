Did you watch?
Name a better duo than Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. You can’t #GRAMMYs
pic.twitter.com/kOKnTTtsFX
— 〽️aleah (@seeya_maleah) April 4, 2022
Last night’s Beyoncé-less, Rihanna-less, Kanye-less Grammys had a sprinkle of everything: Silk Sonic‘s silky extravagance, Doja Cat scampering to stage from the ladies room, Jazmine Sullivan FINALLY receiving her long-overdue flowers, something called a SOJA winning Best Reggae Album, SZA wobbling around on crutches, and other shenanigans on the music’s biggest (and shiniest) night.
Some of the night’s buzziest performances included Justin Bieber, Giveon & Daniel Caesar smoothing things out with “Peaches,” Nas running through a medley of classics, Silk Sonic blessing us with the stone-cold groove that is “777,” and Lil Nas X vibing with BFF Jack Harlow.
The somewhat star-studded spectacle came just a week after a certain somebody did you-know-what at that other major awards show in a now infamous moment that didn’t seem to loom over the glitzy occasion.
In a night with so much going on, it was SZA’s crutches that stole the show and stirred up hilarious chaos across the internet.
i am now sza’s personal care taker pic.twitter.com/kIhlVgkZao
— MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 4, 2022
There also were some powerful speeches from stars like Jazmine Sullivan who took home 2 Grammys for Best R&B album (‘Heaux Tales’) and Best R&B Performance (‘Pick Up Your Feelings’).
“Heaux Tales ended up being a safe space for Black women to tell their stories, for us to learn from each other, laugh with each other, and not be exploited … shout out to all Black women who are just living their lives and being beautiful,” she said during her acceptance speech.
What was your fave moment from the 2022 Grammys? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the 2022 Grammys on the flip.
y’all she’s in heels with crutches… sza needs help lying this much unprovoked isn’t normal pic.twitter.com/epAuGZUSUP
— t (@ANTlOVO) April 4, 2022
“y’all she’s in heels with crutches… sza needs help lying this much unprovoked isn’t normal” – you know what…
y’all please look at sza lying ass acting like she’s injured & needs to be on some damn crutches 😭 sis is fully just WALKING lmaoo pic.twitter.com/SBDwKbcw9L
— J (@richliar) April 4, 2022
“y’all please look at sza lying a** acting like she’s injured & needs to be on some damn crutches 😭 sis is fully just WALKING lmaoo” – *cackles*
LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN BY BRUNO MARS AND ANDERSON. PAAK SONG OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/3sH8J0gnGN
— ؘ (@brunomarsfiles) April 4, 2022
“LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN BY BRUNO MARS AND ANDERSON. PAAK SONG OF THE YEAR” – THE WAY THEY STOOD UP
Why does Anderson Paak look like the Ike Turner meme??#grammys #grammys2022. #AndersonPaak #iketurner #meme pic.twitter.com/CWSfk2p3CA
— justjeninne (@justjeninne) April 4, 2022
“Why does Anderson Paak look like the Ike Turner meme??” – bruhhh
No one:
Absolutely no one:
Anderson Paak pic.twitter.com/FZ1DxyfUgw
— D7me Mars #15 (@D7meMars) April 4, 2022
“No one:
Absolutely no one:
Anderson Paak” – yessss
didn’t ask you to bump my ends pic.twitter.com/uuU9Q69YsG
— don’t call me tiff 💅🏾 (@Tiffany_sheri) April 4, 2022
“didn’t ask you to bump my ends” – bwahahaha
Continue Slideshow
Bitch, I thought Jazmine had got Luther up out the damn ground! 😩😩 https://t.co/geyEPzTI1n
— frank (@franknthecity) April 4, 2022
“B*tch, I thought Jazmine had got Luther up out the damn ground! 😩😩” – not Luther
Soja: "To the Island of Jamaica we love you all"
The Island of Jamaica: " GUH S*CK YUH MADDA" https://t.co/KuM6BYXbPr
— Goldilocks (@Mama_Ninetales) April 3, 2022
“Soja: “To the Island of Jamaica we love you all”
The Island of Jamaica: ” GUH S*CK YUH MADDA” – mannnnnn
Found one of Soja’s music videos pic.twitter.com/NJrRlTKVSo
— Shy Ronnie (@itsacelebrashan) April 3, 2022
“Found one of Soja’s music videos” – ahhhhh
I'd encourage everyone to listen to that SOJA album before rushing to negative judgement. I cued it up on Tidal just now and I can honestly say I didn't make it past track two, because it was hot garbage. But now at least I *know* I'm right.
— Gerald Lindo (@geraldlindo) April 3, 2022
“I’d encourage everyone to listen to that SOJA album before rushing to negative judgement. I cued it up on Tidal just now and I can honestly say I didn’t make it past track two, because it was hot garbage. But now at least I *know* I’m right” – haaaa
Me going to see Reptar On Ice. pic.twitter.com/iOfccKuznX
— Your Fave. (@theygotkary) April 3, 2022
“Me going to see Reptar On Ice” – this outlet tho
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.