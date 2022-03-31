All hail Tiddayoncé!
Beyoncé and the twins 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2A8M9vXwrl
— EIR (@FueledByYonce) March 30, 2022
Beyoncé Stuns At Post-Oscars Gold Party
Everyone’s buzzing over Queen Bey tiddaying tremendously at the star-studded Gold Party following those now infamous Oscars where the ageless stunner performed soul-stirring ‘King Richard’ anthem ‘Be Alive’ on a tennis court in Compton.
Beyoncé did not hit the #Oscars stage to perform “Be Alive” from “King Richard”, but instead in city of Compton, on a tennis court, specifically where Venus and Serena practiced in their youth.
— Vontay is Typing… (@ayeyovontay_) March 28, 2022
The 40-year-old mother of 3 turned heads in a curve-caressing sheer dress designed by Celia Kritharioti Couture along with a diamond-bedazzled Tiffany & Co. necklace (valued at $30 million dollars), Judith Leiber crystal purse and Gianvito Rossi heels.
Beyoncé. that is all. pic.twitter.com/GdtAop077z
— mick (@yonceir) March 30, 2022
You may recall Bey stunning alongside hubby Hov in their inaugural campaign as the new faces of Tiffany & Co.
The Carters for Tiffany & Co. #AboutLove #TiffanyAndCo
–
© Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York pic.twitter.com/uQqkkJRbhY
— Roc Nation (@RocNation) August 23, 2021
The first image from the campaign was shared with WWD along with an exclusive interview with Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany’s executive vice president of products and communications.
“She’s the best singer in the world, and he’s the best rapper in the world, hands down,” said Arnault. “And we’re the best jewelry company in the world, right? So we kind of had to marry ourselves together to produce this.”
Rihanna And Her Growing Baby Bump Turn Heads At Post-Oscars Gold Party
Also turning heads at the A-list party was Rihanna who showed off her growing belly in a sheer black top with a bandeau underneath. She paired the black tulle top with a glittery maxi skirt, wearing her dark hair straight down her back with several black accessories.
“Me and my date for Oscar Gold Party,” she wrote in her Instagram caption with the hashtag #bump22.
What was your reaction to Bey’s busty slay? Tell us down below and enjoy the hilarious hysteria over Queen Bey’s top-tier tiddaying on the flip.
Look at them pic.twitter.com/0e3ywDOwtL
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 30, 2022
“Look at them” – God is GOOD
Beyoncé’s titties look so heavy pic.twitter.com/7futzGMgQB
— 5’10 Latino male (@justbetalking) March 30, 2022
“Beyoncé’s t*tties look so heavy” – mmhmm
Beyonce's post twins titties have been having one hell of a run. I'm grateful. pic.twitter.com/xlppsDYO4U
— Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) March 30, 2022
“Beyonce’s post twins titties have been having one hell of a run. I’m grateful” – amennnn
Ok I’ll say it – Beyoncè titties big as shit
— E. Wade (@ErinJonelle) March 30, 2022
“Ok I’ll say it – Beyoncè t*tties big as sh*t” – whewww
Tiddays on the TL all day. pic.twitter.com/ISh18ZG3gj
— 🌺 (@Coolwitha_K) March 31, 2022
“Tiddays on the TL all day” – yessss
Me looking disrespectfully at the new Jonathan Majors photos then immediately pausing my scrolling again to look disrespectfully at the new Beyoncé photos. pic.twitter.com/B3wYjmjuyX
— The Notorious B.I-tch🌙 (@MarsinCharge) March 31, 2022
“Me looking disrespectfully at the new Jonathan Majors photos then immediately pausing my scrolling again to look disrespectfully at the new Beyoncé photos” – understandable
Continue Slideshow
In celebration of Beyoncé’s titties, share a photo of when were your titties were tittying. Me first: pic.twitter.com/ddRc77MNYS
— Caped Crusader (@AsToIdbyTerry) March 31, 2022
“In celebration of Beyoncé’s titties, share a photo of when were your titties were tittying. Me first:” – laaaawd
