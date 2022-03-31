All hail Tiddayoncé!

Beyoncé and the twins 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2A8M9vXwrl — EIR (@FueledByYonce) March 30, 2022

Beyoncé Stuns At Post-Oscars Gold Party

Everyone’s buzzing over Queen Bey tiddaying tremendously at the star-studded Gold Party following those now infamous Oscars where the ageless stunner performed soul-stirring ‘King Richard’ anthem ‘Be Alive’ on a tennis court in Compton.

Beyoncé did not hit the #Oscars stage to perform “Be Alive” from “King Richard”, but instead in city of Compton, on a tennis court, specifically where Venus and Serena practiced in their youth. pic.twitter.com/G2mfTISCfC — Vontay is Typing… (@ayeyovontay_) March 28, 2022

The 40-year-old mother of 3 turned heads in a curve-caressing sheer dress designed by Celia Kritharioti Couture along with a diamond-bedazzled Tiffany & Co. necklace (valued at $30 million dollars), Judith Leiber crystal purse and Gianvito Rossi heels.

You may recall Bey stunning alongside hubby Hov in their inaugural campaign as the new faces of Tiffany & Co.

The Carters for Tiffany & Co. #AboutLove #TiffanyAndCo

© Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York pic.twitter.com/uQqkkJRbhY — Roc Nation (@RocNation) August 23, 2021

The first image from the campaign was shared with WWD along with an exclusive interview with Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany’s executive vice president of products and communications.

“She’s the best singer in the world, and he’s the best rapper in the world, hands down,” said Arnault. “And we’re the best jewelry company in the world, right? So we kind of had to marry ourselves together to produce this.”

Rihanna And Her Growing Baby Bump Turn Heads At Post-Oscars Gold Party

Also turning heads at the A-list party was Rihanna who showed off her growing belly in a sheer black top with a bandeau underneath. She paired the black tulle top with a glittery maxi skirt, wearing her dark hair straight down her back with several black accessories.

“Me and my date for Oscar Gold Party,” she wrote in her Instagram caption with the hashtag #bump22.

What was your reaction to Bey’s busty slay? Tell us down below and enjoy the hilarious hysteria over Queen Bey’s top-tier tiddaying on the flip.