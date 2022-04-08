Bossip Video

It’s time to say goodbye to “The Real,” for real.

The daytime talk show “The Real”has been canceled after eight seasons by Fox Stations Group, Variety confirmed today.

Citing insiders, the publication added that Warner Bros. opted to end the show after Fox stations declined to pick up another season, and the move is not related to the launch of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” as previously suspected.

The syndicated series was known for offering perspectives from diverse women and aiming at a young adult audience, created by “Jersey Shore” executive producer SallyAnn Salsano. The original hosts included actor Tamera Mowry-Housley, stylist Jeannie Mai, singer Tamar Braxton, and comedic actress Loni Love.

Throughout its eight years on television, “The Real” made several adjustments to its cast, adding a sleuth of temporary guest hosts to replace Tamar Braxton, who left in 2015; This includes “Insecure” star Amanda Seales who stayed for five months before citing “differences” with the show. Tamera Mowry-Housely exited the show in July 2020.

The show added Garcelle Beauvais, the first Black cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, to its lineup in 2021.

Most recently The Real welcomed back Jeannie Mai who was out on maternity leave after welcoming her daughter, Monaco, with her husband Jeezy.

Loni Love & Garcelle Beauvais Previously Addressed Report ‘The Real’ Would Be Canceled

BOSSIP previously reported that Comedienne Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais separately addressed a report that “The Real” would end soon, citing that ratings played a part in the decision.

“The Real” was Fox’s longest-running daytime syndicated talk show behind “Ellen” and “Jenny Jones.” The series won three Daytime Emmy Awards and two NAACP Image Awards.

Are YOU shocked that “The Real” is coming to an end?