Bossip Video

Where did the time go?!

On April 10, Khloé Kardashian celebrated her adorable daughter True’s 4th birthday with a cat-themed celebration. True’s cute cousins: Dream Kardashian, 5, Penelope Disick, 9, North West, 8, Chicago West, 4, and Stormi Webster were all in attendance for the young tot’s big birthday bash.

In true Kardashian fashion, the adorable birthday girl turned heads wearing a pink feathered dress paired with pink fishtail braids.

The media site Official BCK obtained fun footage from the event, that captured kids playing with real kittens and fun party favors supplied by Plush toy company Squishmallow. Khloé organized True’s special day at a private home, according to E! News, and the place was totally decked out with multi-colored balloons, a bouncy house, a ball pit, and loads of cat decorations. Attendees reportedly received “personalized M&Ms in pink, purple and blueprinted with True’s face and name.”

When it was time for cake, Khloé surprised her daughter with a three-tiered rainbow cat cake topped with a giant half-moon.

Talk about a purrr-fect birthday!

Check out the sweet video recap below.

Khloé shares 4-year-old True with NBA star Tristan Thompson. It appears as though the busy mother of one wanted to celebrate her daughter’s birthday a few days early, as True’s real birthday is on April 12.

One thing is for sure. True is growing up so fast and it looks like she might be into glamming herself up just like her superstar mom. Khloé posted a heart-tugging picture of True on April 5, sporting sparkly blue eye-shadow and pink lipstick. The reality star simply wrote in the caption:

“Good Morning.”

Young True also attended the red carpet premiere of the reality TV family’s new Hulu show The Kardashians wearing a cute satin champagne-colored dress to match momma Khloé.

So adorable!

Khloé does not play when it comes to her daughter. Back on April 8, the Good American founder clapped back at haters who claimed that she coddled True too much after she was photographed holding her daughter during The Kardashians premiere. The reality TV star took to Twitter with a few words for all the mom-shamers.

“For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore,” she wrote, adding: “Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here.”

….and that’s on that period!

Happy birthday, True!