Yeaaa we don’t know about this one, Druski
Druski Gets Dragged For Questionable Video Skit
It’s been a rough few weeks for comedy that started with Chris Rock getting slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars just days before T.I.‘s commandeering of a comedienne’s stage in one of three incidents that now includes popular social media sensation Druski getting dragged for his questionable video skit about creepy men pressuring women to get drunk at gatherings.
So here‘s the Druski video everyone's talking about. pic.twitter.com/Fx86ynVQIM
— The Wild🃏 (@GoHomeKJ) April 13, 2022
In the now-deleted skit, Druski can be seen pressuring a woman to drink copious amounts of liquor with hopes of getting her too drunk to reject his advances.
Now, we doubt he meant any harm but there’s nothing funny about coercing women to get drunk which explains the outrage from women and men across the internet.
Here’s the thing with the druski video. Yes, it was making fun of guys who act like that — but in a “lol that nigga stupid 🤪” kind of way and not a “this is a serious issue and needs to stop in order to protect women” kind of way
He was not trying to start a real dialogue lmao
— Mel (@TheBaddestMitch) April 13, 2022
As expected, there were people who defended the video as an accurate depiction of the creepy behavior many women deal with at social gatherings but those points were drowned out by understandable outrage.
nothing was wrong w that druski skit at all. that’s really how it is for a lot of women and it could’ve also helped men realize how creepy they can be at times.
— speak nothing of this (@maiyajambalaya) April 13, 2022
Before getting dragged, the 27-year-old comedian ascended into stardom with hilarious videos where he accurately skewers people we all know in our lives (or encountered, at some point) in relatable scenarios.
4 million Instagram followers later, he started popping up at major events, hanging out with celebs, and starring in commercials.
Why he’d jeopardize potential bags with that sketchy video, we don’t know, but it’s a rare misstep for the internet’s most booked and busy comedian/personality.
What are your thoughts on the now-deleted video? Should he have deleted it? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria on the flip.
He was not trying to start a real dialogue lmao” – welppp
Corny ass nigga. This isn't funny. He was never funny. Druski is 1000% a lame and I can't stand y'all let him blue up https://t.co/1lNXCElsOs
— ✿ bishop isso ⍟ (@_AfricanKingg) April 13, 2022
“Corny a** n*gga. This isn’t funny. He was never funny. Druski is 1000% a lame and I can’t stand y’all let him blue up” – yikesss
If y’all think Druski was proving a point or trying to expose guys or posting a PSA, you’re dumb! That’s the angle y’all helped him come up with in the face of backlash.
What sort of awareness video is posted with a laughing emoji? Do y’all think?
— Nneka 🇳🇬 (@ElegantSavant) April 13, 2022
“If y’all think Druski was proving a point or trying to expose guys or posting a PSA, you’re dumb! That’s the angle y’all helped him come up with in the face of backlash.
What sort of awareness video is posted with a laughing emoji? Do y’all think?” – yiiikes
All the Girl Dads and allies are being dense regarding Druski’s video. But that’s who y’all begging to make meatloaf for. Be blessed.
— follow @akqproductions on IG (@FineNFilm) April 13, 2022
“All the Girl Dads and allies are being dense regarding Druski’s video. But that’s who y’all begging to make meatloaf for. Be blessed” – not the meatloaf
Ah yes the “black men don’t have safe spaces” thing again. If dudes joined forces to support each other’s traumas as quickly as they did to defend a poorly thought out Druski skit then maybe—
— Kar (@karlogan_) April 13, 2022
“Ah yes the “black men don’t have safe spaces” thing again. If dudes joined forces to support each other’s traumas as quickly as they did to defend a poorly thought out Druski skit then maybe—” – man…
Druski been pretty (unfunny) but unproblematic too so I ignore. But that video was not funny in any context and hopefully he goes back to his other material
— Girl, No. (@RaveenTheDream) April 13, 2022
“Druski been pretty (unfunny) but unproblematic too so I ignore. But that video was not funny in any context and hopefully he goes back to his other material” – zoinks
They're spinning the narrative and saying Druski took the video down because men were upset that we were getting exposed, instead of just being honest about the fact that a lot of women found it insensitive to victims of that kind of predatory behavior. This app man lmao.
— king (@_blvck_mind) April 13, 2022
“They’re spinning the narrative and saying Druski took the video down because men were upset that we were getting exposed, instead of just being honest about the fact that a lot of women found it insensitive to victims of that kind of predatory behavior. This app man lmao” – Twitter gonna Twitter
