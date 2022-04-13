Yeaaa we don’t know about this one, Druski

Druski Gets Dragged For Questionable Video Skit

It’s been a rough few weeks for comedy that started with Chris Rock getting slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars just days before T.I.‘s commandeering of a comedienne’s stage in one of three incidents that now includes popular social media sensation Druski getting dragged for his questionable video skit about creepy men pressuring women to get drunk at gatherings.

So here‘s the Druski video everyone's talking about. pic.twitter.com/Fx86ynVQIM — The Wild🃏 (@GoHomeKJ) April 13, 2022

In the now-deleted skit, Druski can be seen pressuring a woman to drink copious amounts of liquor with hopes of getting her too drunk to reject his advances.

Now, we doubt he meant any harm but there’s nothing funny about coercing women to get drunk which explains the outrage from women and men across the internet.

Here’s the thing with the druski video. Yes, it was making fun of guys who act like that — but in a “lol that nigga stupid 🤪” kind of way and not a “this is a serious issue and needs to stop in order to protect women” kind of way He was not trying to start a real dialogue lmao — Mel (@TheBaddestMitch) April 13, 2022

As expected, there were people who defended the video as an accurate depiction of the creepy behavior many women deal with at social gatherings but those points were drowned out by understandable outrage.

nothing was wrong w that druski skit at all. that’s really how it is for a lot of women and it could’ve also helped men realize how creepy they can be at times. — speak nothing of this (@maiyajambalaya) April 13, 2022

Before getting dragged, the 27-year-old comedian ascended into stardom with hilarious videos where he accurately skewers people we all know in our lives (or encountered, at some point) in relatable scenarios.

4 million Instagram followers later, he started popping up at major events, hanging out with celebs, and starring in commercials.

Why he’d jeopardize potential bags with that sketchy video, we don’t know, but it’s a rare misstep for the internet’s most booked and busy comedian/personality.

What are your thoughts on the now-deleted video? Should he have deleted it? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria on the flip.