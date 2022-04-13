Bossip Video

Iggy Azalea laughs off Playboi Carti claiming he supports her in his latest XXL interview.

Playboi Carti recently sat down with XXL for a rare interview where he opened up about everything from music to his life. If you follow Carti even remotely closely, you know he rarely does interviews and he is almost always out of the public eye unless he’s performing.

In the interview, he spoke about his ex and mother of his son Onyx, Iggy Azalea, and dubbed her “one of the best mothers in the world.”

“And Iggy, she’s a great mom. I love her to death. I’m single. She’s single now. But that’s one of the best mothers in the world. And that’s what you got to put in the book, you hear me? I love her to death. She is the best mother in the world.”

While that remark was harmless and even high praise, it was the second set of comments that prompted a reaction from Iggy.

“I’m a father. You know what I’m saying? You know how it is having kids. I just got responsibilities,” Carti told the outlet. “I pay a lot of bills. I take care of a lot of people. I take care of my mom. I take care of my family. I take care of my baby mom [and] I take care of my son. There’s a lot of people I take care of. So, it’s like, I gotta keep doing it.”

Once Iggy got wind of those comments, she quickly took to Twitter to tell Carti to slow down just a bit and disputed the claims he takes care of her.

Iggy expanded on the tweet, saying she appreciates the kind words, but it’s not aligning with real life. In the future, she just wants to be left out of the conversation altogether.

“You’ve been mislead [sic],” wrote Iggy. “I don’t f*** with a man I’m not even remotely on good terms with claiming he pays my bills. I pay my bills. Secondly saying nice things for an interview sounds great but in real life he talks to me like s*** so badly I had to stop all direct contact.”

This is not the first time Iggy has revealed her issues with Carti on social media.

Back in 2020 on the night of Carti’s release party for his Whole Lotta Red album, Iggy alleged that she was dealing with not one but two side chicks that were in the picture while she was pregnant. She added that one that was even at the release party in question.

“Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH.”

Iggy also said that Playboi actually missed their son’s birth because he wanted to hang out in Philadelphia with fellow rapper Lil Uzi and play Playstation 5. She also said that for some strange reason he had yet to sign their son’s birth certificate.

Are YOU surprised by the latest Iggy/Playboi Carti update?