Bossip Video

Frank James Investigated As Person Of Interest In Subway Shooting

Yesterday’s harrowing news about a mass shooting aboard a Manhattan-bound subway train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn has brought shock and fear to the country and the citizens of New York City. 10 people were shot and 6 others were wounded when a man deployed a gas canister and opened fire on an enclosed crowd of commuters. The person responsible for the violence is still at large but the NYPD has named a “person of interest” who they would like to interview.

According to CNN, the man’s name is Frank James and authorities found the keys to a U-Haul van that he rented on the scene of the shooting. Police are not labeling him a suspect at this time but they do want to know if he is connected in any way to the shooter. CNN reports that they have found several YouTube videos where James is talking about violence, mass shootings, racial self-hatred and other dangerous ramblings. Here is an excerpt from one of the videos that James posted on Monday of this week:

Related Stories Bronx Drill Rapper Kay Flock Arrested For Barbershop Murder “I’ve been through a lot of s**t, where I can say I wanted to kill people. I wanted to watch people die right in front of my f**king face immediately. But I thought about the fact that, hey man, I don’t want to go to no f**king prison.”

If that isn’t enough to chill your bones then peep what he said in another video: