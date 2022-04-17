Bossip Video

We’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week aheadby checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

The major planetary influences this week will be the lingering effects of the full moon in Libra on the 16th which will highlight our gaps in the area of romance while also calling us to be truthful to our actual needs and the Sun entering Taurus on the 19th/20th which will also usher in a series of powerful eclipses starting as the end of the month.

With both of these Venus ruled planets playing heavily into our worlds this week we are urged to both manifest abundance, promote raw honesty from ourselves and others, stack up on affordable luxury and relaxation but also get to work.

The two week lingering effects of this full moon in Libra on the 16th will encourage spiritual development and divine alignment with partnerships (mostly romantic).

Taurus is the sign of the platinum plated BULL who likes to work and spend hard.

Collectively we will all be undergoing a bit of soul searching around our true wants and needs and sifting through what is “real” vs what we’ve conjured up as “false reality” that we have convinced ourselves is real.

As the Bull likes to plot, plan and harvest methodically and quietly, this week calls for the collective to step back, breathe deep and become the observer of their behavior and that of others. This is especially crucial when it comes to our financial and romantic life goals.

Many under the signs of both Libra and Taurus will find that doors that were previously shut actually open up for them now. Move ahead without delay and know that you’ve worked hard for these opportunities.

Okay let’s see what’s shaking down for the cosmic collective!

CAPRICORN:

Many of you are in need of deep rest at this time; both physically, emotionally and spiritually. As we move into Taurus it will be best for you to harness the “lazy resting” nature of the bull over the “go-getting-secure-the-bag” drive that both Caps and Taurus tend to share. Going for hike (goats love to climb physically and financially) will allow you to receive vital and refreshing messages from the divine. Red Flag: You’re headed for burn out. Pause and play now to have an impactful and healthy 2022. Sweet Spot: The opportunity for a juicy getaway may present this week. Keep on the look out.

