Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?

We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week’s planetary highlights include a Full Moon in Virgo on the 18th and the transit of Mercury ongoing station in Pisces (meeting the Sun) while both Mars and Venus continue to hang out in Aquarius.

With both Mars and Venus transiting Aquarius under this Pisces sun you may find that your emotions and ideals are a bit all over the place and both projects and relationships run extremely hot or cold sometimes within a matter of hours. It’s best to stay a bit uncommitted of anything you’re unsure of and if there are things you are sure of then getting your ducks in row to manifest them under the full moon in Virgo is an ideal time to do so.

Any emotional conflicts that you’ve been mulling over for the past several weeks or months can gain full clarity under this full moon and it’s a wonderful moon to call in work that you are truly emotional and passionate about – whimsical, bold ideals- will probably harvest great results with this full moon in Virgo Sun in Pisces combo.

A simple Virgo Full Moon ritual: Grab your favorite notebook or journaling app, pour yourself a bit of libation, turn on an abundance meditation, light an Open Road or Love Candle (or a simple white tea light candle) and write out a wish list; calling in any strong requests in all areas of your life. Then sit quietly in a warm bath and visualize your ideals playing out in the best scenario ever!

Alrighty, let’s get into these horoscopes!

CAPRICORN: Prepare for a week of “messy emotions” as the Sun in Pisces goes up against the full moon in Virgo creating a tug of war of all straight-line earth signs who “don’t like to mess about.” You’ll also find that everyone involved in your life is just moving a tad bit slowly or unsurely. Literally chalk it up to the planets and keep your head down and forge ahead. RED FLAG: Ignore your own emotions at your own peril. Let things come up for healing without judgment. SWEET SPOT: Leverage the Virgo Full Moon which is complementary to your personality traits and do a deep dive vision board for your highest goals.

