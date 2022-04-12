Bossip Video

Astro Overview:

On Tuesday, April 12th we have Jupiter and Neptune going conjunct both in Pisces! This hasn’t happened for over 150 years! All signs will be pushed to raise their frequency and consciousness while also having the ability to harness good fortune and luck out of this world! This is a time of powerful forward movement, especially in the areas of psychic and emotional development. To quickly manifest it’s important to look out for signs from spirit in the form of lucky opportunities, blossoming romantic situations, Angel numbers, and outreach from long-lost family, lovers, and friends.

Okay let’s see what’s shaking down for the cosmic collective!

CAPRICORN:

Great fortune is upon you under this illuminating conjunction however you'll be met with challenges both externally and internally as you move forward. Harness your inner fiery fortitude to work through these storms by staying focused on your goals and less on the tactics that you need to get there. The outcome of your desires is the only thing that matters.

BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes: Week Of March 20 Red Flag: When challenged with blocks to your goals ask yourself “where can I bend and/or how can I move around this?” Sweet Spot: Practice Solar Plexus chakra meditations while holding an iron pyrite crystal to help boost your self power and self esteem through this magical time.

