Keke Palmer is literally one of the nicest and down-to-earth celebrities you’ll ever meet however, she’s still human and has the right to say “no” whenever she wants. One fan didn’t understand that and took it too far.

While out on the town minding her business at a bar, Keke Palmer was approached by a fan who asked to take a picture to which Keke declined. Palmer said that the woman refused to accept that she did not want to take a picture with her numerous times and she vented about it on Twitter.

“No means no, even when it doesn’t pertain to sex,” Palmer began her first tweet. “I was at the bar the other day and this girl asked me three times for a picture and I told her three times nicely that I did not want to take one with her.”

Palmer went on to explain that the woman then “still preceded to film me against my will,” “If I went off on her I would’ve been wrong, so I just nervously laughed while my privacy was invaded upon.”

The Emmy-winning actress went into further detail on how she felt via Instagram writing;

Clearly I’m still upset about it cause I hated that I smiled, but that is my defense mechanism to laugh or joke in an uncomfortable situation and it misleads people every time. Literally I could be wanting to scream, and on the outside I’m still performing. The fact that I tell people no at all is therapeutic progress for me lbvs. Creating boundaries can sometimes be so difficult but when you people please or always try to avoid conflict, you let yourself down every time… Goodluck to all those who also struggle with this from time to time. ♥️ If you ever want a picture with me and I say no, let’s just let that rock.

Keke’s frustrations are understandable. This isn’t her first run-in with someone disrespecting her boundaries. Keke was very vocal about a similar incident involving Trey Songz years ago.

KeKe Palmer Accused Trey Songz Of “Sexual Intimidation”, Followers Send KeKe Encouragement About Fan Encounter

The Chicago native accused Trey Songz of “sexual intimidation” after he allegedly coerced her to be in a music video of his against her will. The situation made her so uncomfortable to the point she claims she had to hide in a closet from him. Trey Songz later downplayed and seemingly denied the encounter on social media.

Now in the present day, fans and followers of Keke empathized with her pertaining to the fan encounter and left encouraging messages showing their support.

DC Young Fly commented saying, “They will never knowww.. u handled that 💪🏾.”

Her Bestfriend commented saying, “I hate that this happened. Especially knowing you are always so gracious with people when it comes to photos and what not. So when you say no & that’s not respected it pisses me off. Ppl don’t get it. Smh.”

Another user said, “Yessss set your boundaries queen!!! 👏 it’s hard but soooo rewarding when you prioritize yourself over others.”

Safe to say some people need a crash course on manners and boundaries.

Do you think Keke handled the situation well? What would you have done? Let us know below!