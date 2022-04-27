Bossip Video

OK, Mary!

Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul Mary J. Blige ravished in Rick Owens while hosting the glamorous grand opening of Brooklyn Chop House Times Square that brought out special guests Fat Joe, DJ D-Nice, Angie Martinez, Joe Budden, her Power Book son Daniel Bellomy, rapper-turned-politician Shyne, Treach, Styles P, DJ Clue, DJ Clark Kent, DJ SNS, social activists Mysonne and Tamika Mallory along with NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

Peep the selects below:

Presented by Hennessy, the star-studded experience at the new 25,000 square foot marquee location was complete with a curated menu of Brooklyn Chop House favorites along with Signature Cocktails by Hennessy, Moet, and Mary’s new wine venture Sun Goddess Wines.

The night ended with a crowd-pleasing performance of Mary’s late 90’s classics including “I Can Love You” led by Fat Joe.

Well known within the industry as the largest Black majority-owned restaurant group, 30-year music industry veteran Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, Dave Thomas, and Director of Operations Stratis Morfogen celebrated bringing their ultra plush one-of-a-kind dining experience to the heart of the Big Apple in Times Square.

The exclusive Black tie affair came just a day after Mary and famed fashion designer/stylist Misa Hylton had a ball sitting courtside at the Nets-Celtics playoff game that trended across social media.

At one point, MJB could be seen shouting something at Kyrie Irving who stunk it up with 16 points on 6 for 17 shooting (0-7 from 3). Durant only took 11 shots, finishing with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in the losing effort that infuriated fans.

With a buzzy role on ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ upcoming festival, multiple business ventures, and new album, 2022 already belongs to the Queen.