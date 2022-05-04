“She can do SO much better….”

Shereé Whitfield is speaking out on her controversial coupledom with her formerly incarcerated boo.

The Real Housewife of Atlanta is of course back for season 14 and shes’ not alone; her boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams is appearing on the Bravo show too.

As previously reported Gilliams was in home confinement following serving time for wire fraud and was reportedly “not on speaking terms with Whitfield “because she had plans to shoot scenes with him outside of his home.” An angry Gilliams reportedly asked the folks at Bravo to scrub his past “appearances” [they were literally just prison phone calls] on #RHOA and allegedly claimed the show was using his name and likeness “without his permission.”

Most recently however TMZ confirmed that Gilliams’ home confinement ended and his attitude changed, so much so that he was happily filming with his longtime love and attended the housewife’s long-awaited She By Shereé fashion show.

Shereé Defends Dating Tyrone Gilliams

Now Shereé’s speaking out on her controversial white-collar crimes crush and explaining why she’s continuing to see him. Apparently “it wasn’t on her bucket list to fall in love with a man that was in prison,” she told ET Online.

“People are like, ‘Why would you date a man in prison?’ It’s nothing that I set out to do,” she added to the outlet. “It was me being there to support a friend, someone that I knew in my past, when he reached out. It started as you know just conversations and… we established a great emotional connection. No one can talk you out of your panties better than a man in prison,” she admitted.

Well, points were made.

Shereé shared on the #RHOA season 14 premiere that she and Gilliams were intimate when he came home and it was “quick.” She added however that now they’re practicing celibacy so she can be sure he’s “who he says he is.”

She emphasized that point again to ET Online saying,

“It was me, you know, really taking time to get to know him outside of prison because in prison you can be one person, and then when you come out, you could be someone different,” she went on, saying that fans will have to watch the new season for more on their romance.”

Despite Gilliam’s potentially being a “different person” outside of prison,” Shereé’s planning for their future.

“Shereé will be getting married again,” she said.

Marlo Hampton Is Not A Tyrone Gilliams Fan

Despite her happiness, one of Sheree’s fellow housewives/homegirls is NOT a fan of her boo. Marlo Hampton is openly speaking out against Tyrone Gilliams.

Hit the flip for that.

.