“She can do SO much better….”
Shereé Whitfield is speaking out on her controversial coupledom with her formerly incarcerated boo.
The Real Housewife of Atlanta is of course back for season 14 and shes’ not alone; her boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams is appearing on the Bravo show too.
As previously reported Gilliams was in home confinement following serving time for wire fraud and was reportedly “not on speaking terms with Whitfield “because she had plans to shoot scenes with him outside of his home.” An angry Gilliams reportedly asked the folks at Bravo to scrub his past “appearances” [they were literally just prison phone calls] on #RHOA and allegedly claimed the show was using his name and likeness “without his permission.”
Most recently however TMZ confirmed that Gilliams’ home confinement ended and his attitude changed, so much so that he was happily filming with his longtime love and attended the housewife’s long-awaited She By Shereé fashion show.
Shereé Defends Dating Tyrone Gilliams
Now Shereé’s speaking out on her controversial white-collar crimes crush and explaining why she’s continuing to see him. Apparently “it wasn’t on her bucket list to fall in love with a man that was in prison,” she told ET Online.
“People are like, ‘Why would you date a man in prison?’ It’s nothing that I set out to do,” she added to the outlet. “It was me being there to support a friend, someone that I knew in my past, when he reached out. It started as you know just conversations and… we established a great emotional connection. No one can talk you out of your panties better than a man in prison,” she admitted.
Well, points were made.
Shereé shared on the #RHOA season 14 premiere that she and Gilliams were intimate when he came home and it was “quick.” She added however that now they’re practicing celibacy so she can be sure he’s “who he says he is.”
She emphasized that point again to ET Online saying,
“It was me, you know, really taking time to get to know him outside of prison because in prison you can be one person, and then when you come out, you could be someone different,” she went on, saying that fans will have to watch the new season for more on their romance.”
Despite Gilliam’s potentially being a “different person” outside of prison,” Shereé’s planning for their future.
“Shereé will be getting married again,” she said.
Marlo Hampton Is Not A Tyrone Gilliams Fan
Despite her happiness, one of Sheree’s fellow housewives/homegirls is NOT a fan of her boo. Marlo Hampton is openly speaking out against Tyrone Gilliams.
Hit the flip for that.
.
Marlo Hampton asserted in an exclusive interview with PageSix that Shereé “can do better” than her on-and-off beau.
“I definitely don’t want her [with him]. She can do better,” Hampton, 46, told the outlet, adding that she became particularly unnerved with Gilliams after he stood Whitfield up on a date as Bravo cameras rolled for Season 14 of the reality show.
“He’s a jerk!” the Le’ Archive founder added. “Like, who does that? I was so pissed. I was done after that. When he stood her up, I’m like, ‘Oh no, forget him. Don’t forget who the hell you are.’”
Marlo was also seen in the #RHOA season 14 trailer comforting Sheree who was crying over Tyrone after he allegedly blocked her number.
“Love yourself,” said Marlo.
Marlo added to PageSix that “Shereé needs … a confident and strong man,” and “one who has a good sense of humor because she has her guards up as well, because she’s a tough woman.”
“She definitely has to have a strong guy that can still turn into a teddy bear to show her a softer side.”
She added that the two might be on a break and said she hopes’ she’ doesn’t go back not after someone has humiliated her in front of her friends and the whole world. I just wanted her to know her worth.”
“And that was the most important thing, to be the girlfriend like, ‘Hey, you have my shoulder to cry on. Cry 15 minutes, wipe your tears and let’s figure this out. Let’s go find a new man.’”
One thing about Marlo, she’s gonna tell it like it is.
Do YOU agree that Shereé needs to find a new man???
