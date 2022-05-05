The ladies of #RHOP have been very busy…
A Real Housewife of Potomac is shutting down rumors that she’s dating a former Real Housewife of Atlanta’s ex-husband in the midst of some MESSY Miami footage going viral. Gizelle Bryant is slamming allegations that she’s been secretly seeing Cynthia Bailey’s ex, Peter Thomas.
The rumor first circulated Wednesday via an MTO report that said,
“Gizelle has been a frequent visitor of Peter Thomas’] new Bar One restaurant located in Baltimore Harbor. And the two have developed a relationship.”
The very random, very hard-to-believe rumor shocked Bravo watchers who wondered why Gizelle, who attended Cynthia Bailey’s wedding to Mike Hill…
would be cozying up to the 55-year-old model’s ex.
Gizelle Denies Dating Peter Thomas
Late Wednesday Gizelle exclusively denied the rumor to TheJasmineBRAND saying,
“It is 100 percent NOT TRUE”.
The last man Gizelle was linked to was of course her ex-husband Jamal Bryant who she ended things with, again, shortly after. It’s unclear if she’s seeing someone new although rumors swirled that she might be seeing Van Jones, something fellow housewife Wendy Osefo shaded her over.
Speaking of Wendy, she’s currently a hot topic of discussion after footage surfaced of her embroiled in an argument with fellow housewife Mia Thornton.
Interestingly enough, the ladies were arguing at Bar One Miami which is of course owned by Gizelle’s [non-boyfriend] Peter Thomas.
Hit the flip for that.
Twitter is on fire with a video showing Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton arguing on a #RHOP cast trip.
People initially thought that the blowup was between Candiace Dillard and Mia considering that tweeted about “not being sonned”…
and witnesses alleged that she “threw a glass” the fellow housewife’s way…
but it was later revealed that Mia was actually at odds [again] with Dr. Wendy, NOT Candiace.
Details on what went down are of course skimpy as #RHOP continues to film for season 7 but a Bravo watcher said that Peter Thomas was also present during filming when the blowup happened.
In the video, you can see Mia who’s wearing red standing up, and later Dr. Wendy, who’s wearing green, standing up as well.
Considering that #RHOP will showcase not only this fight but Ashley Darby’s separation, viewers might be in for a super spicy season.
What do YOU think about the latest RHOP updates?
