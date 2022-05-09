Bossip Video

We’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week aheadby checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Though we are in the earth sign of Taurus, both Venus and Jupiter are stationed in Aries throughout the month – allowing us to propel both our romantic and financial goals. However, there’s a twist! Mercury goes retrograde in Gemini on the 10th, which causes delays and frankly doesn’t help those who may need to sign contracts for business, employment, etc unless these opportunities were there in the past. Take a gander through the horoscopes to see how this trio planetary movement will affect you this week and be sure to read for both your Sun, Moon, Mars and Venus signs.

Okay let’s see what’s shaking down for the cosmic collective!

CAPRICORN:

Harsh but necessary truths will be uncovered starting this week and for the rest of the month. This may include long-buried family secrets, your own emotional baggage, as well as some surprising budget cuts on the job front. Get ready by starting to research therapists and refreshing your resume. Red Flag: Whatever truths that are uncovered be sure to get all sides of the story.

Sweet Spot: Your psychic abilities are on the rise. Push them forward by doing Third Eye opening meditations on YouTube.

