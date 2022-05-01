Bossip Video

We’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week aheadby checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

We are alive and well under the influence of Taurus which is powered by this month’s season and the Solar Eclipse that we’ve just come out of on 4/30. The powerful effects of calling in love, abundance, healthy boundaries, and manifesting strong earthy desires will be felt for most of the month under Taurus, and the entering of Venus into Aries on 5/2 will add a fiery punch to speed things up to their natural and (hopefully) aligned destination.

With Venus in this placement (which affects all things romance) and Mars in Pisces along with Jupiter the collective will want to indulge in pleasure and the esoteric but with a significant partner that feels like home.

If you’re ready for your relationship to move to the next level – now is the time for the talk – but be prepared that you may have to step away as Aries pushes us all to our limits and to be BRUTALLY HONEST about our needs.

If you’re single and looking for a healthy relationship or even just a magnetic romp then this is the week to go out and about (hell it’s springtime) and work to meet as many “someone specials” as you can.

Note that being swept up in a hot fiery but ultimately not long-lasting romance is available to most of us at this time. Thank you Venus in Aries (insert sarcasm, lol).

If this is happening to you currently then know that this situation is here to teach you self-advocacy, self-love, and start to heal your inner child wounding.

Aries will propel all of us to be a bit “crazy” in the love department – which is fun – but let the strong practicality of the Taurus bull push you back to your center.

Personally, I would advise you to date lightly but with powerful intent and to quickly say “no” to what doesn’t serve you at a deep, soulful level as the Mars in Pisces honors this type of energy coupled with action.

Okay let’s see what’s shaking down for the cosmic collective!

CAPRICORN:

You’re at the entryway to a ton of mega shifting of your goals, desires and dreams at a soul deep level. This may come up as insomnia, old crappy memories resurfacing as well as in the form of [possibly irritating or helpful ] people from both your current pasts and your Past Lives. Even with all the unexpected drama it is indeed working out for your highest good. Red Flag: Stay in gratitude instead of frustration with whatever comes your way and trust the process. Sweet Spot: Make a list of all that you’ve achieved personally and professionally and then pour yourself a toast. It’s vital to acknowledge your growth even as new goals appear.

