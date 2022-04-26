Bossip Video

Porsha Williams’ wedding might be here sooner than some thought!

The former Real Housewife of Atlanta/future Mrs. Simon Guoabadia recently gave fans a look at [some] of the members of her bridal party during a “bridesmaid brunch.”

Included in the group were Porsha’s younger sister Lauren Williams and Porsha’s bestie Shamea Moton.

“Yesterday I asked a couple of my sisters to be bridesmaids!! ❤️ They said yes and we partied all day lol,” Porsha captioned a carousel of photos.

“Sunday Brunch was served 🔥 #Eseosa #Bridesmaids #MrsGuobadiaLoading ( Introducing part of the bridal party,” she captioned a video of the ladies.

If you notice in Porsha’s caption, she’s also again referencing the “new” Nigerian name her businessman bae gave her. As previously reported Simon said Porsha should be named Eseosa because it means “God’s gift.”

“I thank God daily for this beautiful life and humbled to be able to live in peace & love everyday, Love you Baby @iamsimonguobadia,” Porsha captioned a post about her new moniker.

Porsha’s “Matchmaker” Shamea Morton Is A Bridesmaid

Having Shamea Morton on hand as a bridesmaid is especially significant considering that Porsha credits her with playing matchmaker between her and Simon. “Up and motha lovin stuck,” Shamea commented under a picture of the couple.

“Thank you bestie ! Best matchmaker ever,” replied Porsha.

Porsha And Simon Will Have Three Weddings

As previously reported Porsha and Simon are planning to have three weddings; a “native law and custom”, a traditional wedding ceremony, and one more wedding to seal their love.

So far the couple hasn’t announced the date for their [sure-to-be] extravagant affair and Porsha told Tamron Hall in December that they haven’t solidified a date because they’re “courting.”

“We haven’t set our date, we are dating right now he’s still courting me. You know in the south there’s a courtship,” said Porsha. “And I’m still his special sweetheart, we are in the honeymoon phase. We’re enjoying each other, it’ll come.”

These two are clearly still going strong, are YOU looking forward to seeing Porsha become Mrs. Guobadia?