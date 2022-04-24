MJB was outside!

Mary J yelling at Kyrie to step it up courtside like she talking to Cane on Power pic.twitter.com/S7eN6MXPTX — Lucky Luciano (@TakeNoDaysOff24) April 24, 2022

All eyes were on Mary J. Blige and famed fashion designer/stylist Misa Hylton who had a ball while sitting courtside at the Nets-Celtics playoff game that trended across social media Saturday night.

The boozy BFFs kept the drinks and laughs flowing despite Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant‘s Nets losing their third straight game to the scrappy Celtics who can close out the series tomorrow night in Brooklyn.

At one point, MJB could be seen shouting something at Kyrie Irving who stunk it up with 16 points on 6 for 17 shooting (0-7 from 3). Durant only took 11 shots, finishing with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in the losing effort that infuriated fans.

Luckily for them, Mary overshadowed their lackluster performances ahead of her Strength of a Woman festival next month in Atlanta.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the one-day empowerment summit will feature keynote speakers including Tamron Hall, Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Savannah James, Angela Yee, Pinky Cole, Supacent, Angie Martinez, Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones, Tasha Smith, and more.

The star-studded festival aims to mobilize a global convergence of multigenerational women in an authentic environment while producing an experience fostering community, opportunity, and sisterhood.

“For generations, the foundation of Atlanta’s resilience has been built and fortified by women,” said Andre Dickens, Atlanta’s newly elected Mayor. “The ‘Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit’ lifts up our local minority and women-owned local businesses and amplifies the voices of the women in our lives who continuously make our communities better through their lens of courage combined with compassion. Thank you to Mary J. Blige—one of our nation’s most iconic artists and no stranger to Atlanta—and her partners for choosing Atlanta for this inaugural event. Atlanta continues to influence everything.”

