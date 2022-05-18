Bossip Video

A Meagan Good, Breanna Hogan, and Dijon Talton executive produced ALLBLK series has a new episode premiering Thursday, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

As previously reported À La Carte showcases the misadventures of the Black millennial dating experience and it’s filled with dramedy [drama and comedy] that makes for an exhilarating ride.

Viewers will meet 25-year-old Mahogany (Pauline Dyer, A Stone Cold Christmas) who ﬁnally lands the man of her dreams, Kaleb (Courtney Burrell, Tyler Perry’s Too Close to Home), but there’s just one problem; he has a girlfriend.

With the help of her friends, Misha Taylor (Jessie Woo, Wild ‘N Out), a teacher who works hard and plays even harder; Reign Moore (Kendall Kyndall, Social Society, Games People Play), a recently cut off trust-funder forced to find alternative revenue to pay the bills and Shyra Clemons (Jenna Nolen), a grad student who believes she has found the perfect man; Mahogany must decide if she will stick to her preference of being the one and only – or step out of her comfort zone and learn to play number two.

À La Carte Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip for the series, we see Mahogany chatting with Misha about a recent hot hookup—that Mahogany apparently didn’t realize was a hookup at all.

“So back to you, when are y’all linking up again? I love this for you,” says Misha after hearing about her friend’s steamy session. “I—I don’t know,” admits Mahogany “I don’t know anything about him…”

Misha’s convinced that Mahogany indeed DID have a one-nighter whether she realizes it or not.

“I think we should toast, raise your glasses,” says Misha. “We’re gonna toast to your promotion and your pro-HOEtion. Raise ya glass up!”

Play

OOP! Looks like Mahogany took Misha’s advice after all…

A new episode of À La Carte premieres Thursday, May 19 on ALLBLK–will YOU be watching?

