Ice T Remembers Early Detroit Tour Date Where Gang Came To Hotel

Y’all might be too accustomed to ‘Law And Order’ Ice-T to remember gangsta rap Ice-T, but prepare to have your memories refreshed!

A&E is set to premiere their one-hour docuseries “Origins Of Hip Hop” on May 30th and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the show. In the clip, Ice-T describes his early “wild” days of touring when local gang members would pull up to kick it with him in every city he visited. This didn’t go so well during one stop in Detroit, where he recalls getting a call from his road manager to come to the 15th floor of the hotel and arriving to find guns everywhere!

Watch the clip below:

Play

Ice-T’s “Origins of Hip Hop” episode will premiere Tuesday, June 28 at 10pm ET/PT.

“Origins Of Hip Hop” Premieres May 30 On A&E

For a little more background on the show, each one-hour episode of “Origins of Hip Hop” delves into the inspiring origin story of one of Hip Hop’s biggest stars as collaborators, friends, family, and the artists themselves take viewers to where their stories began and trace their path to success.

Across eight hours, the series will explore the origins of Busta Rhymes, Eve, Fat Joe, Grandmaster Flash, Ice-T, Ja Rule, Lil Jon, and Uncle Luke as they reflect on their personal journeys and the evolutions of their artistic points of view through their own eyes.

In intimate interviews, each artist will reflect on the moments that shaped them, the obstacles they have overcome, and the lessons learned along the way. The series further brings these stories to life through narration by renowned rapper Nas, rare archival footage of the stars, and their beloved music.

The premiere episode of “Origins of Hip Hop” focuses on the journey and struggles of one of the genre’s first Latino superstars, Fat Joe, as he reflects on the immense highs and lows of his career and life so far.

“Origins of Hip Hop” premieres Monday May 30th at 10 pm on A&E.