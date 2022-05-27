Isaiah Rashad addresses his leaked sex tape and his sexual identity in a new interview with Joe Budden.

At the top of the year, a sex tape hit Reddit featuring TDE rapper Isaiah Rashad and it subsequently outed him without his permission.

Whoever leaked the tape had an agenda, but it backfired as the Hip-Hop community and Isaiah’s fans rallied around him with support. While the rapper stayed out of the public eye, everyone continued to send him well wishes and prayers and encouraged him to take care of himself.

When he resurfaced for his Coachella 2022 performance, he kicked off his set with some of the encouraging words spoken about him on various podcasts. One of those podcasts was The Joe Budden Podcast, which was very supportive of Isaiah during the difficult time.

Isaiah Rashad Discusses His Leaked Sex Tape

In a new interview with Joe Budden, Isaiah finally addressed the tape and more importantly, what he dealt with around that time. While the tape was circulating online he was dealing with family issues, which turned out to be a blessing as it brought them closer together. He also revealed that his grandfather tragically passed away the day after the leak and he even thought the leak might have caused his stroke.

“It’s been a time for my family to come together,” he told Joe. “Out of everything, it’s been a blessing. With that happening, and my granddad dying a couple of days afterward and my grandma going through what she’s been through, it’s been a concentration of family together more than it had been before so if anything, I can’t be mad at everything about it. I always gotta look at the brighter side.”

Of course, that led to Joe and Isaiah talking about how Isaiah identifies sexually, and he responded with the most honest answer he could give.

“I’d say I’m sexually fluid,” Isaiah said before Budden asked him to clarify. “I’m still learning about it myself. I’m putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it but basically, I’m not in full control of when I walk into a room who I’m attracted to.” He continued, “I’m more attracted to a personality. I’m more attracted, sometimes, to intellect. Sometimes, it be just attracted to somebody.”

The rapper also said that he isn’t going after criminal charges against the leaker for releasing the tape. For now, he seems focused on moving forward and healing and controlling what he can.

You can watch the full interview via Joe Budden’s Patreon.