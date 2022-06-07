Legsss, hipsss, and bawdeee

Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul Mary J. Blige continues to level-up in 2022 where she’s co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime performance, took over Atlanta with her star-studded Strength of a Woman festival, and joined the Roots for the first time ever at the 2022 Roots Picnic in Philly this past weekend.

Mary did not come to play during her crowd-rocking performance where she ran through hits while serving legsss, hipsss, and bawdeee in a Black leather baddiefit that only she can pull off.

Check out her performance below:

Headlined, hosted, and curated by the legendary Roots crew, the storied celebration of music, art, and culture returned for the first time since 2019 with an exciting lineup that included Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Wizkid, J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, G Herbo, Mickey Guyton, Muni Long, Wizkid, and more.

“After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of The Roots Picnic to Philly with two days of music and culture at the Mann at Fairmount Park,” said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, The Roots manager, and co-founder of the event. “This year, Black Thought, Questlove and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gillie, and Mary J Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true.”

Since launching in 2007, The Roots Picnic has entertained, engaged, and enlightened millions of fans with dynamic lineups that have included everyone from The Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Phantogram, Usher, Nas, A$AP Rocky, and Future to Vampire Weekend, The War On Drugs, Gary Clark, Jr., Solange, Diplo, Gnarls Barkley, and many more.