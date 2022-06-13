Now, this is so nasty and so rude…

There’s (another) beef brewing on #RHOA and a first-time peach holder’s at the center of it. Social media’s been buzzing about Sunday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” that featured Marlo Hampton making messy accusations about Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore.

The housewife was seen alongside castmate Shereé Whitfield gossiping about the ladies while at newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross’ cooking class.

The ladies were apparently annoyed that the Olympic gold medalist invited Kandi and Kenya to her “Mommination” clothing line photoshoot, and Marlo in particular let Kandi and Kenya have it.

“You don’t feel that Sanya’s, like, up their a**?” asked Marlo, 46. “Oh yeah!” said Shereé, 52. “Sanya is like, ‘B****, Kandi is that b***, Kandi got the followers,” continued Marlo before adding that Sanya could be clout chasing. “Sanya just give me, like, ‘B****, I’m trying to promote [my blog] MommiNation, I ain’t been on the track for 15 years, I got 20 goddamn people living in this goddamn house!’”

Marlo wasn’t done, however, she then continued ranting and slammed Kandi and Kenya for both being “hoes” while making off-color comments about their alleged sex lives.

“First of all, Kandi was a damn h**. She f****d everybody for free…That b**** was a h** and that p***y wasn’t good. And that’s why you always got to date underneath your tax bracket, okay?” said Marlo while Shereé agreed. “B*** you was a video hoe,” added Marlo about Kenya. “You went through every rapper in America and didn’t get a ring! “Facts!” said Shereé.

Fans React To Marlo And Shereé’s Messy Moment On #RHOA

Marlo and Shereé’s messy moment rubbed #RHOA viewers the wrong way…

This scene with Marlo and Sheree at the end of the episode was disgusting on BOTH Marlo and Sheree’s part #RHOA — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) June 13, 2022

Marlo…you’re a felon.. sheree you’re crying over … a felon. Y’all have no room to talk about none of them. #RHOA — [Vern-ah-lee-sha] (@its_leshaV) June 13, 2022

It annoys TF out of me when people come for Kandi unprovoked. You guys do it on this app and now they’re doing it on the show. She literally minds her mind. It’s giving massive hater vibes. #RHOA — Lights Out (@NewSeasonTre) June 13, 2022

Sksksk Kandi and Kenya are queen bee and the girls are pressed #RHOA pic.twitter.com/kGgPmSqqFL — Cool girl! (@Tea_witdre) June 13, 2022

and both ladies tried to clean things up on Twitter.

Where have y’all been the past 10 years when I’ve been called every negative name in the book except a child of God? #rhoa — Marlo Hampton (@iheartMarlo) June 13, 2022

The viewers weren’t the only ones with opinions about what was said, both Kandi and Kenya weighed in too—and Marlo might want to tread lightly…

Hit the flip for their reactions.