Now, this is so nasty and so rude

There’s (another) beef brewing on #RHOA and a first-time peach holder’s at the center of it. Social media’s been buzzing about Sunday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” that featured Marlo Hampton making messy accusations about Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore.

Marlo Vs. Kenya And Kandi

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

 

The housewife was seen alongside castmate Shereé Whitfield gossiping about the ladies while at newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross’ cooking class.

A Posh Peach Dinner: Celebrating Marlo Hampton

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The ladies were apparently annoyed that the Olympic gold medalist invited Kandi and Kenya to her “Mommination” clothing line photoshoot, and Marlo in particular let Kandi and Kenya have it.

“You don’t feel that Sanya’s, like, up their a**?” asked Marlo, 46.

“Oh yeah!” said Shereé, 52.

“Sanya is like, ‘B****, Kandi is that b***, Kandi got the followers,” continued Marlo before adding that Sanya could be clout chasing. “Sanya just give me, like, ‘B****, I’m trying to promote [my blog] MommiNation, I ain’t been on the track for 15 years, I got 20 goddamn people living in this goddamn house!’”

Marlo wasn’t done, however, she then continued ranting and slammed Kandi and Kenya for both being “hoes” while making off-color comments about their alleged sex lives.

“First of all, Kandi was a damn h**. She f****d everybody for free…That b**** was a h** and that p***y wasn’t good. And that’s why you always got to date underneath your tax bracket, okay?” said Marlo while Shereé agreed.

“B*** you was a video hoe,” added Marlo about Kenya. “You went through every rapper in America and didn’t get a ring!

“Facts!” said Shereé.

Fans React To Marlo And Shereé’s Messy Moment On #RHOA

Marlo and Shereé’s messy moment rubbed #RHOA viewers the wrong way…

and both ladies tried to clean things up on Twitter.

The viewers weren’t the only ones with opinions about what was said, both Kandi and Kenya weighed in too—and Marlo might want to tread lightly…

 

Saweetie x Matte Collection Launch

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Hit the flip for their reactions.

Kandi is none too pleased with a certain “heavy-tongued” person [Marlo] who “keeps her name in her mouth.” This is the second time in recent days that Kandi’s clapped back at Marlo, she recently called her “fake AF” for saying that she “doesn’t do s** for the Black community.”

Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "Truth Be Told" - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

“Someone is worried about my anatomy and sexual history more than my gynecologist this season,” tweeted Kandi. “If someone shows you who they are believe them … because they talking about me more than they talking about their own stories and businesses. Keep watching this season because the lady with the heavy tongue keeps my name in her mouth!”

Marlo clearly caught the shade because she tweeted;

“Keep watching because the lady with the heavy tongue is keeping everybody storyline juicy and paychecks coming in! #rhoa”

Kenya Moore Reacts To The Messy Moment On #RHOA

Meanwhile, Kenya Moore who’s #RHOA’s resident shade assassin hinted at someone being jealous behind her back.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16

Source: Bravo / Getty

“When people pretend to be your friend and kill you with behind your back for now reason at all other than jealousy. #ICUandSodoestheWorld,” tweeted Kenya.

Sounds like she’s shading Shereé, right?

Mind you, when Shereé was in tears over being stood up by her boyfriend Tyrone, Kenya comforted her and even offered to help her find a flight back to ATL.

What do YOU think about this #RHOA messiness? Marlo later admitted on “Watch What Happens Live” that she sometimes takes low blows.

Do YOU agree?

Categories: Reality TV
