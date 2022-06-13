Now, this is so nasty and so rude…
There’s (another) beef brewing on #RHOA and a first-time peach holder’s at the center of it. Social media’s been buzzing about Sunday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” that featured Marlo Hampton making messy accusations about Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore.
The housewife was seen alongside castmate Shereé Whitfield gossiping about the ladies while at newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross’ cooking class.
The ladies were apparently annoyed that the Olympic gold medalist invited Kandi and Kenya to her “Mommination” clothing line photoshoot, and Marlo in particular let Kandi and Kenya have it.
“You don’t feel that Sanya’s, like, up their a**?” asked Marlo, 46.
“Oh yeah!” said Shereé, 52.
“Sanya is like, ‘B****, Kandi is that b***, Kandi got the followers,” continued Marlo before adding that Sanya could be clout chasing. “Sanya just give me, like, ‘B****, I’m trying to promote [my blog] MommiNation, I ain’t been on the track for 15 years, I got 20 goddamn people living in this goddamn house!’”
Marlo wasn’t done, however, she then continued ranting and slammed Kandi and Kenya for both being “hoes” while making off-color comments about their alleged sex lives.
“First of all, Kandi was a damn h**. She f****d everybody for free…That b**** was a h** and that p***y wasn’t good. And that’s why you always got to date underneath your tax bracket, okay?” said Marlo while Shereé agreed.
“B*** you was a video hoe,” added Marlo about Kenya. “You went through every rapper in America and didn’t get a ring!
“Facts!” said Shereé.
Fans React To Marlo And Shereé’s Messy Moment On #RHOA
Marlo and Shereé’s messy moment rubbed #RHOA viewers the wrong way…
This scene with Marlo and Sheree at the end of the episode was disgusting on BOTH Marlo and Sheree’s part #RHOA
— Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) June 13, 2022
Marlo…you’re a felon.. sheree you’re crying over … a felon. Y’all have no room to talk about none of them. #RHOA
— [Vern-ah-lee-sha] (@its_leshaV) June 13, 2022
It annoys TF out of me when people come for Kandi unprovoked. You guys do it on this app and now they’re doing it on the show. She literally minds her mind. It’s giving massive hater vibes. #RHOA
— Lights Out (@NewSeasonTre) June 13, 2022
Sksksk Kandi and Kenya are queen bee and the girls are pressed #RHOA pic.twitter.com/kGgPmSqqFL
— Cool girl! (@Tea_witdre) June 13, 2022
and both ladies tried to clean things up on Twitter.
Where have y’all been the past 10 years when I’ve been called every negative name in the book except a child of God? #rhoa
— Marlo Hampton (@iheartMarlo) June 13, 2022
— Shereé Whitfield (@IamSheree) June 13, 2022
The viewers weren’t the only ones with opinions about what was said, both Kandi and Kenya weighed in too—and Marlo might want to tread lightly…
Hit the flip for their reactions.
Kandi is none too pleased with a certain “heavy-tongued” person [Marlo] who “keeps her name in her mouth.” This is the second time in recent days that Kandi’s clapped back at Marlo, she recently called her “fake AF” for saying that she “doesn’t do s** for the Black community.”
“Someone is worried about my anatomy and sexual history more than my gynecologist this season,” tweeted Kandi. “If someone shows you who they are believe them … because they talking about me more than they talking about their own stories and businesses. Keep watching this season because the lady with the heavy tongue keeps my name in her mouth!”
Someone is worried about my anatomy and sexual history more than my gynecologist this season #RHOA
— Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) June 13, 2022
If someone shows you who they are believe them … because they talking about me more than they talking about their own stories and businesses #RHOA
— Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) June 13, 2022
Keep watching this season because the lady with the heavy tongue keeps my name in her mouth! #RHOA
— Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) June 13, 2022
Marlo clearly caught the shade because she tweeted;
“Keep watching because the lady with the heavy tongue is keeping everybody storyline juicy and paychecks coming in! #rhoa”
Keep watching because the lady with the heavy tongue is keeping everybody storyline juicy and paychecks coming in! #rhoa
— Marlo Hampton (@iheartMarlo) June 13, 2022
I feel you sis, they been doing it to me for 10+ years, let em hate #rhoa https://t.co/FDvDeRQ4tO
— Marlo Hampton (@iheartMarlo) June 13, 2022
Kenya Moore Reacts To The Messy Moment On #RHOA
Meanwhile, Kenya Moore who’s #RHOA’s resident shade assassin hinted at someone being jealous behind her back.
“When people pretend to be your friend and kill you with behind your back for now reason at all other than jealousy. #ICUandSodoestheWorld,” tweeted Kenya.
When people pretend to be your friend and kill you with behind your back for now reason at all other than jealousy. #ICUandSodoestheWorld #RHOA
— KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) June 13, 2022
Sounds like she’s shading Shereé, right?
Mind you, when Shereé was in tears over being stood up by her boyfriend Tyrone, Kenya comforted her and even offered to help her find a flight back to ATL.
No. She just let someone turn her against me. #rhoa https://t.co/txUmrIbCrG
— KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) June 13, 2022
Disgusting! #rhoa https://t.co/1r7cngXn4T
— KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) June 13, 2022
What do YOU think about this #RHOA messiness? Marlo later admitted on “Watch What Happens Live” that she sometimes takes low blows.
Do YOU agree?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.