Isaiah Rashad Receives His Own Day in Hometown of Chattanooga and Key to the City During Bonnaroo Performance.

Last Friday, Isaiah Rashad was back in his home state to take the stage for the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. If you are a musician from Tennessee, you grew up dreaming of playing the festival and anytime you can take that stage is a dream come true.

While Isaiah was there to rock the crowd, he found himself receiving a few gifts from his hometown.

While performing at Bonnaroo last Friday, Isaiah Rashad was surprised by his hometown Mayor Tim Kelly. Tim came on stage to surprise Isaiah with a key to the city of Chattanooga, Tennessee. The mayor didn’t stop there–he also declared June 17th as Isaiah Rashad Day.

“You’re an inspiration to this crowd, to the world, to this city, and so I wanted to present you with a key to the city of Chattanooga,” Tim Kelly said on stage Friday.

Isaiah Rashad’s year started off with a sex tape of his being leaked in desperate attempt to out him, he overcame the drama and is having a great year and festival run.