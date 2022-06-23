Bossip Video

It might be Cancer season, but a certain tantalizing Taurus recently blew out candles on her birthday cake.

Shamea Morton-Mwangi was recently treated to a spectacular birthday bash courtesy of her husband. The host/Bravo star took to Atlanta’s Villagio Galleries for a ritzy affair where women in attendance were encouraged to wear red.

As for the lady of the hour, she wore an all-black Ivy Showroom gown.

Shamea also explained via Instagram that her birthday was May 13th but she had a scheduling conflict that pushed the party back until June. Despite the delay, she added that she was grateful for the opportunity to mark turning 40.

The friend of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”‘s party was planned by “Dazzle Me Parties” and it included aerial artists, an open bar, and a performance by Musiq Soulchild.

Guests in attendance included housewives affiliates of past and present including Shamea’s bestie Porsha Williams and Porsha’s hubby-to-be Simon Guobadia.

as well as Drew Sidora, Shereé Whitfield, Kandi, Monyetta Shaw, Askale Davis, and Sanya Richards Ross.

“Social Society” host Kendra G was also on hand and repped Chicago alongside Drew…

and Drew was later spotted hugging things out with LaToya Howard. Remember her?

Fans of #RHOA can probably recall that Drew and LaToya feuded during season 13 over “Delilah” disses and other messiness, but it looks like that’s all water under the bridge.

Good for them!

Birthday Girl Shamea Does A Wardrobe Change

Birthday baddie Shamea later changed into an elegant yellow gown and wore it while on stage with Musiq who’s apparently her favorite artist.

Looks like a good time was had by all!

What do YOU think about Shamea’s birthday bash?