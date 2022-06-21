As you can imagine, a certain N’credibly fertile father had a N’credibly busy Father’s Day.

Nick Cannon received a bit of Father’s Day love and a few playful jabs from the mother of his children over the weekend.

Abby De La Rosa, who shares 1-year-old twins Zillion and Zion with the comedian and who is also expecting his ninth child, posted a video of herself and Cannon partying up in the honor of the occasion at a club on her Instagram Stories.

During the big bash, bottle girls could be seen holding a giant sign that read “he don’t pull out” as they surrounded the star. At one point, the 31-year-old DJ turned the camera to show Cannon looking at all of the festivities in amazement.

“Happy Father’s Day babe,” she said.

Last week, while chatting with fans on her OnlyFans page, De La Rosa announced that she would be expecting a baby girl with the comic. According to PEOPLE the Club Tubby founder is due on October 25.

Brittany Bell, who shares 5-year-old Golden, and 1-year-old Powerful with the Nickelodeon alum, also sent the famous fertile father some love on Instagram.

Bell delivered a sweet message to the Wild ‘N Out creator via “counting master” Soytiet, a famous TikTok star from Vietnam known for his funny songs about numbers.

“Great dad, just slow down,” Soytiet jokingly told the Power 106 radio host as he sang.

Bell captioned the cheeky video:

“I couldn’t let this go to waste. To a father who could use some help counting…Happy Father’s Day. @nickcannon”

On his Instagram page, the 41-year-old laughed off the hilarious wise crack calling Bell’s message one of the “the best Father’s Day gifts ever.”

Meanwhile, Bre Tiesi, who is expecting Cannon’s 8th child, shared an emotional tribute to The Masked Singer host via her Instagram Stories.

“Moments like this with you are everything. You are the most loving gentle present human. Idk how you do it we are just thankful you do,” she wrote over a picture of Cannon touching her growing baby bump.

Proud papa Cannon also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, but the superstar singer did not publicly wish her ex-hubby a happy Father’s Day.

Instead, the Grammy-award-winning singer posted a sweet tribute to her late father, Alfred Roy Carey.

Model Alyssa Scott did not wish the “Drumline” actor a happy Father’s Day either. In December 2021, Scott and Cannon lost their 5-month-old son Zen due to brain cancer.

Despite his ever-expanding brood, it looks like Cannon is holding down his responsibilities as a dad to his plethora of progeny. It also looks like the mothers of his children find his “pull out” problem pretty funny.