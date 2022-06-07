Bossip Video

“If you thought the numbers I put up in 2021 was big, wait until 2022…”

A certain turbanator is far from finished populating the earth.

Nick Cannon is about to not only be a proud papa of eight, but it sounds like there are even more Cannons coming to his brood.

The superfluous seed spreader was a recent guest on “The Lip Service” podcast and he confessed that he failed at a previously mentioned celibacy journey (no shocker there!) and hinted that he has more precious progeny on the way.

Angela Yee started the conversation by saying, “It says you have three babies on the way, is that true or false?”

To which Nick responded;

“When you say ‘on the way’, what count are you at? The stork is on the way, yes.”

He continued with a laugh;

“If you thought the numbers i put up in 2021 was big, wait until 2022…if you thought the number was big last year…”

Nick explained that despite vowing to stay celibate, he was “f***ing like crazy right around Christmas” while mourning the passing of his infant son, Zen.

“My therapist told me I needed to chill out,” said Nick while recounting his VERY brief celibacy journey. “That was like October, I didn’t even make it to January but I started going through some stuff–I got depressed with the loss of my son in December. Everybody saw I was so down and evebyody was like, ‘let me just give him a little vagina and that’s gonna cure it all.’ I fell victim to it because I was in a weak state.”

He added that he was celibate for a “month and a half.”

If Nick already welcomed four children within a span of a year, how many more do YOU think are coming?