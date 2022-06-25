“I’m Being Set Up”: Black Ink Crew Star Ceaser Emanuel Responds To VH1 Firing Over Viral Dog Abuse Video

Where have we heard this one before?

Black Ink Crew’s Ceaser Emanuel is back in the spotlight and once again, it’s for all the wrong reasons. VH1 announced his termination after a video of him allegedly abusing two dogs went viral. TMZ reports Ceaser regrets his actions but said he’s “being set up” by whoever leaked the footage of the incidents.

On Wednesday, a video surfaced showing Ceaser brutally handling his two dogs. In one clip, he repeatedly hit a dog with a folding chair. In another, he threw a different dog several feet before he locked it in a cage and pushed it downhill.

“We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York,” VH1 announced in a statement on Thursday. “Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season.”

Ceaser responded to the backlash, saying that someone maliciously leaked this footage to set him up. He also said the violence was a misguided response to one of his dogs turning on him after he broke up a dangerous fight.

“I know the footage everybody’s seeing, it looks crazy. Even to me, it looks crazy. I came home and my dogs were attacking each other. I don’t mean like the regular playfighting, they were going for each other’s necks, basically trying to kill each other,” Ceaser told TMZ.

Despite how terrible the video looks, Ceaser says both dogs are “completely healthy and fine.” He gave away one dog to a friend to prevent future fights. It’s a bit hard to take his word when he seemed to make himself the victim in this situation. According to Ceaser’s attorney, the “avid dog lover” is not just the victim here, but a misjudged hero.

“In some ways, what was not seen in that video, was him protecting the smaller dogs, he just likely didn’t do this in the best way, so he’s seeking assistance and help to make sure that as a dog owner, he’s properly managing it, and understands how to interact in more healthy ways with all types of dogs and all of his dogs, but this is certainly a situation that he had addressed a long time ago,” Walter Mosley told People.

Was he really set up? No one made Ceaser lash out, but it does seem suspicious that someone had access to this footage. He confirmed to TMZ that it came from his own security camera outside his Atlanta home in 2020.

Fans are both outraged at how he treated the dogs and that VH1 didn’t keep this same energy when he was accused of abusing his daughter, Cheyenne. Many called out VH1’s swift response to animal abuse after using child abuse in a storyline.

What about the fate of Black Ink New York? VH1 already said it plans to continue filming and address the incident during this season. Aside from coworkers occasionally squaring up in the tattoo shop, there seems to be a pattern of abuse among cast members. Both Donna Lombardi and Skye have also been accused of abuse.

It’s sad to see the groundbreaking series go out this way.

Do you think VH1 should have fired Ceaser over animal abuse?

Was it long overdue after the child abuse allegations?