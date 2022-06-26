Nick Cannon Honors Late Son Zen’s 1st Birthday With Lighting Ceremony, Announces Children’s Cancer Foundation

Rest in heaven, angel.

It’s never easy to lose a child, but Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are using their tragedy to help others. Page Six reports on Thursday that they celebrated the life of their late son Zen Cannon on his “heavenly first birthday.”

“June 23rd will forever be a day of celebration,” Nick shared on Instagram with pictures of their memorial. “A beautiful lighting ceremony to honor the life of an Angel. Zen’s birth has now transformed into “Zen’s Light.” “We are proud to announce his new foundation that will help so many others in this world. Zen’s Light[‘s] mission is to foster global excellence in hope, grief-care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need,” the 41-year-old continued.

The grieving parents thanked their family, friends, and the Children’s Hospital of Orange County for supporting their “inaugural event.”

“Can’t wait for next year where our Lighting Gala will continue grow to help find a cure for pediatric cancer, further research and help console more families during difficult times,” Nick wrote.

Alyssa gave birth to Nick’s 7th child in late June of 2021, the same month DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed his twin sons, Zion and Zillion. When Zen was just a few weeks old, he was diagnosed with a rare but aggressive form of brain cancer.

The shocking news left Nick and Alyssa with very few options for the disease, which is difficult to treat. Rather than prolong the baby’s suffering, the parents decided to forgo cancer treatments. Nick knew the pain of chemotherapy from treating his Lupus, which was diagnosed 10 years ago. The infant passed away at 5 months old in December.

The mother of two posted a montage of precious moments with her little angel on Instagram. She also has a 4-year-old daughter named Zeela, who appears in the video with her little brother.

“At the root of all the emotions I have today there is insurmountable love. I always try my best to remain positive but right now I can’t help but cry out ‘it’s not suppose to be like this,” Alyssa shared on Instagram. “In my mind I can see him smashing his cake and crawling around, tugging at my legs. But the reality is I will be the one to blow out his first candle. I will be wishing he was still here with us. GO REST HIGH,” she wrote.

Nick also memorialized Zen in ink the week after he passed. He revealed an image of the 7-hour rib tattoo as Pic of the Day on his talk show.