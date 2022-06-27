Bossip Video

Kanye West takes a break from his year-long hiatus to honor Diddy at the BET Awards and says Diddy influenced his decision to marry his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Last night, BET hosted their annual BET Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. As always, the stars came out to support the show and most importantly, celebrate Diddy. Diddy was the recipient of the night’s biggest honor: the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Of course, in typical Diddy fashion, he performed in his own tribute and shut the stage down with Lil Kim, Bryson Tiller, Shyne, Jadakiss, and more. As Diddy ran through his hits, he paid tribute to the late Kim Porter and dedicated his performance to her.

Kanye West Talks About Diddy’s Influence On Him And Says He Influenced Him To Wed Kim K

The big surprise of the night was Kanye West’s heartfelt speech honoring Diddy and speaking on Diddy’s overall impact, not just on him, but on culture. Kanye explained he was staying off the grid for a year, but of course, Diddy talked him into showing up. At one point, Ye even expressed how Diddy impacted his “life choice”

“I took a little hiatus. I said, ‘I just want to declare myself legally dead for a year. Nobody messing with me. I just want to be off the grid,’” he revealed. “Puff is pretty persistent. If Puff ever needs us, we need to jump and be there. This man has been through and survived a lot of stuff, broke down a lot of doors so we could be standing, I know for me, that I could be here today.”

“I go to [Diddy] for advice to this day. He inspires so many of my choices, so many of my life choices. My wife choices,” West explained. “And, here we are. Thanks for that, Puff,” he added sarcastically.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in 2021 after six years of marriage and we all know how that’s playing out…

You can watch Ye’s entire surprise speech below.