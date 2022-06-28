Bossip Video

Tiffany & Co. are giving a closer look at the custom thorn crown made for Kendrick Lamar featuring over 50 thorns.

This weekend, Kendrick Lamar headlined Glastonbury and wore a crown that garnered tons of attention on social media. Now, thanks to Tiffany & Co,. we are getting more details about the thorn crown Kendrick rocked on stage and for promotional pics for his album.

The crown was featured on the cover of Kendricks’s latest album Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers. The piece was custom-made by Tiffany for over 10 months and designed specifically for Kendrick’s head. The titanium and pavé piece was made by four of Tiffany’s top artisans.

A closer look at Kendrick Lamar’s diamond encrusted crown

VP of Product and Communication for Tiffany, Alexandre Arnault, said his team was “proud and incredibly excited” to make the peice, according to Complex.

“Kendrick Lamar represents the artistry, risk-taking creativity, and relentless innovation that has also defined Tiffany & Co. for nearly two centuries,” Arnault said of the custom piece, which ultimately became the focal point of 1,300 hours of diamond-setting work.

The crown weighs around 200 grams, cast using 14 individual components before being combined for the final piece. Over 8,000 diamonds were used to create the final product, which also features 50 thorns. You can take a closer look at the making of the crown below.